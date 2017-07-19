Marketing Cloud Platform Market Trend and Worldwide 2023 Foresight

MarketResearchFuture.com add new report of “Marketing Cloud Platform Market Forecast 2023”it contains Company information, geographical data and Market Analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Cloud Platform Market, By Platform (Cloud Based, SaaS Based, B2B Cloud), By Solution (Integrated Solution), By End-User (Life Science, Financial Services, Media & Entertainment) - Forecast 2023

Cloud marketing is the method adopted by an organizations to market their goods and services online with the help of integrated digital experiences, through which they are specialized for every single end user.

Marketing cloud platform can be used for journey builder, audience builder, personalization builder, content builder, analytics builder and marketing cloud connect. Organization use journey builder across email, mobile, social, advertising, and web. In addition, it provides a seamless customer experience across marketing, sales, and service. Audience builder refers to, build a single view of each customer by adding data from any source with healthy contact management. Organizations can use all of their data from any source like sales cloud and service cloud data, web analytics, and also offline data to expand their view of the customer. Complex data can be made manageable by using audience builder. With the help of audience builder raw data can be transformed into marketer friendly dimensions. Key features to personalize customer conversations can be quickly found at any size and in any channel.

The marketing cloud platform market can be segmented on the basis of platform, solution and end-user. By platform the market is segmented into customer management platform, cloud based platform, software-as-a-service based platform and business to business cloud platform. CRM platform objectives is to help users drive and manage the sales, marketing and customer support aspects of their business. With CRM tools task are done more efficiently. CRM platform's offers integrated functions, which mainly focus on providing real-time updates and data to users, and helping them to centralize, organize and manage key customer, sales and prime data.

The prominent players in the marketing cloud platform market are-

• Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Salesforce.Com (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Cision Ab (Sweden)

• Etrigue Corporation (U.S.)

• Hatchbuck (U.S.)

• Hubspot (U.S.)

• Infusionsoft (U.S.)

• Leadsquared (India)

Regional analysis for marketing cloud platform market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Segments:

Marketing cloud platform market for segment on the basis of Platform, Solution and End-User

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Platform:

• CRM

• Cloud-Based

• SaaS-Based

• B2B Cloud

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Solution:

• Integrated Solution

• Digital Marketing Solution

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by End-User:

• Travel

• Retail

• Financial Services

• Life Sciences

• Technology

• Media & Entertainment

Study Objectives of Marketing Cloud Platform Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Marketing cloud platform market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Marketing cloud platform market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of platform, solution and end-user.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the marketing cloud platform market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of marketing cloud platform market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is the leader in the marketing cloud platform market due to major cloud marketing players present in the region and investment by large and small organizations in cloud marketing to enhance their business. And other factors dominating market includes improved marketing techniques like inbound marketing, social media marketing, marketing automation, content marketing through visual and video content, and increasing number of cellphones.