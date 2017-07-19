Global Hirsutism Treatment Market is Expected to Touch USD 5295.0 by 2023

Market research future has a half cooked research report on global hirsutism treatment market. which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023

The global Hirsutism treatment market has been evaluated as a rapidly growing market and it is expected to continue growing in the near future. Hirsutism is a medical condition that causes unwanted and excessive male-pattern hair growth in woman. Hirsutism is mainly caused due to hyperandrogeneism, which may be adrenal or ovarian.

About 5-10% of woman population are affected by hirsutism across the globe. Women are getting more conscious about their looks that is encouraging them to opt hirsutism treatment. Increasing awareness and availability of treatments and products are key drivers for the market. Increasing demand from emerging economies of Asia and South America are leading the market growth. Key players of this market are focusing on R&D and new product development to derive innovative, affordable, and safe product for the market. Hospitals are also investing on technology up gradation to provide effective treatments that is another important factor for market growth.

The market for hirsutism treatment was around USD 2168.8 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5295.0 million by 2023 which is a projected CAGR of 13.6%.

Major players in hirsutism treatment market:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market:

• AbbVie Inc. (US)

• Allergan (Republic of Ireland)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

• Jubilant Cadista (US)

• Pfizer Inc. (US)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the hirsutism treatment market, there are four main regions, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

The Americas are holding the largest market share in global hirsutism market. The Americas comprise of North America and South America. North America is dominant region not only in America but also in global market. US is highest revenue generating market in this region. Europe is the second biggest market, especially west European countries like Germany, France, and UK. Increasing awareness of this medical condition and growing demand, Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for hirsutism. Middle East and Africa hirsutism market is expected to have limited growth. Middle Eastern countries are dominating this market due to availability of treatments and rising healthcare expenditure.

Segmentation:

Global hirsutism treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of idiopathic hirsutism, secondary hirsutism, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood tests, imaging tests, physical examination, and others. Blood tests sub-segmented into testosterone level test, DHEA-sulfate test, and others. Imaging test sub-segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, and others. Physical examination sub-segmented into inspection, auscultation, palpation and percussion, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into medications, procedures, and others. Medication is sub-segmented into oral contraceptives, anti-androgens, topical cream, and others. Procedures includes electrolysis, laser therapy, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Study objectives of global hirsutism treatment market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the global hirsutism treatment market structure with historical and forecast revenue for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments.

• To provide insights about the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges affecting the growth of global hirsutism treatment market

• To provide analysis of the market with respect to various countries in the four main geographies– the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide detailed analysis of the market segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and its sub-segments.

• To provide a detailed analysis of global hirsutism treatment market mainly based on Value Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, Price Analysis, and Supply Chain Analysis etc.

• To provide a detailed country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global hirsutism treatment market.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the hirsutism treatment market.

Intended Audience:

• Hirsutism treatment medicines manufacturers

• Hirsutism medicines and treatment providers

• Hospitals and clinics

• Medical Research laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

