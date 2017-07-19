Global Sustainability Management Software Market is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 900 Million by 2023

Sustainability Management Software Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Sustainability Management Software Market, which is Expected to Reach USD 900 Million by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability Management Software Market, By Component (Software, Service), By Software (Collaboration and Communication Systems), By Service (Implementation Service, Consulting Service), By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premise) - Forecast 2023

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the sustainability management software market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the sustainability management software market. The implementation of sustainability management software solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into IT sector. The sustainability management software is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based sustainability management software market. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Sustainability Management Software Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

The sustainability management software market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, solution and service. The cloud based sustainability management software solution provides search filters in terms of data management and reporting. Cloud solution enable organization by accelerating project performance and deliver program management of selected CSR initiatives is boosting the sustainable cloud software market. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

The prominent players in the sustainability management software market are-

• Schneider Electric (France)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• CA Technologies (U.S.)

• Verisae, Inc. (U.S.)

• Thinkstep (Germany)

• Urjanet Inc (U.S.)

• Accuvio (Ireland)

• Ecova Inc. (U.S.)

• Figbytes Inc. (Canada)

The sustainability management software market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the Europe region is the prominent player sustainability management software market .Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of sustainability management software market and growing e-commerce trends to attract more customers is driving sustainability management software market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of sustainability management software tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting sustainability management software at a large scale owing to increasing e-commerce industries, competitive advantage, growing retail sector is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, IT and telecommunication and manufacturing sector is driving the sustainability management software market. The region is witnessing high growth in sustainability management software market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Study Objectives of Sustainability Management Software Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the sustainability management software market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the sustainability management software market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, deployment and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the sustainability management software market.

Segments:

Sustainability management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment and vertical.

Sustainability Management Software Market by Component:

• Software

• Sustainability Performance and Project Management Software

• Sustainable Component Development Software

• Collaboration and Communication Systems

• Infrastructure Management Software

• Corporate Social Responsibility Data Management Software

• Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Software

• Others

• Service

• Implementation Service

• Consulting Service

• Outsourcing and Support Service

Sustainability Management Software Market by Deployment:

• On-Cloud

• On-Premise

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of sustainability management software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the sustainability management software market owing to major sustainability management software manufacturers present in the region followed by Europe. According to the study, Europe region is expected to dominate the market in the future. Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing region in the sustainability management market owing to increased awareness among enterprises of sustainable softwares and developing IT infrastructure is boosting the market in the region.