Renegade Raw Milk Farmer Returns with his ‘Symphony in the Barn’

Rehearsing in the Orchard Symphony in the Barns Event Takes Place on Glencolton Farms

Celebrity chefs and musicians partner to bring guests a local food feast and a symphony under the stars August 5 and 6th

...celebrate the food, the people, and the music that make up this community. We are celebrating life on the farm and the life it sustains through the food produced here.” — Michael Schmidt

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday August 5th and Sunday 6th, 2017, classical musical group, Music in the Barns, will partner with Glencolton Farms for a weekend-long celebration of music and food and agriculture. The festivities will take place on the farm: 393889 Concession 2, Durham ON. Classical music radio personality Alexa Petrenko will emcee the event.

The two-day festival will feature food from dozens of Ontario’s local organic farmers prepared by Toronto’s top chefs. Guests will hear several concerts—played by a team of international musicians--during the weekend, most notably an after dark concert under the stars Saturday beginning at 7:00pm and a late night roaming concert beginning at 10:00. Sunday will feature a local food feast prepared by several celebrity chefs, including Toronto chef Jamie Kennedy, and Carey McLellan amongst many others. There will be additional concerts and music throughout the afternoon and evening Sunday.

From 1995 until 2012, Michael Schmidt hosted Symphony in the Barn as a concert on the farm with and for international music lovers. Organizers hope to reinvent this much-loved, annual event by introducing local food and celebrity chefs.

Past participant and world-class clarinetist, Kathy Pirtle remarks on her experience playing for the symphony, “for me, this was one of the most powerful music experiences I’ve had in my life. Playing the concerto with cows singing in the background sent goosebumps down my spine as I was playing it. It was a significant moment in my life as an artist. The farm represents the energy and synergy of life.”

Glencolton Farms, host for the weekend, is a biodynamic farm in Durham, Ontario famous for their legal battles to promote food freedom in Canada. Farmer Michael Schmidt has been the center of the controversy over raw milk since 1994, often appearing in court to make his case for food freedom.

“Music is an important part of my life and the community surrounding the farm,” Schmidt says. “It is part of what draws people here. We host this to bring people together and celebrate the food, the people, and the music that make up this community. We are celebrating life on the farm and the life it sustains through the food produced here.”

Tickets are available (until sold out) through the organizers’ ticket sales page. Proceeds from the event will support the Raw Milk Legal Defense Fund.

The Toronto based “Music in the Barns,” founded in 2008, takes classical concerts out of the traditional hall with their signature, site-specific “installation concerts.”

Glencolton Farms is a biodynamic farm in Durham, Ontario offering internships to aspiring farmers and selling meats and baked good to their community.



At a Glance

Event: Symphony in the Barn music festival. Toronto top chefs and musicians partner to bring guests local food and a symphony under the stars.

Date: August 5 and 6th 2017

Location: Glencolton Farms 393889 Concession 2, Durham ON

Event Website: http://symphonyinthebarn.com

Event Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1638026056506378/

Tickets/Register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/symphony-in-the-barn-2017-festival-weekend-tickets-31061414527

Short Link for Tickets/Register: http://bit.ly/Symphony-Barn



Calendar Listing

Symphony in the Barn—Join radio host Alexa Petrenko and Toronto top chefs for a celebration of music, food and community at Glencolton Farms 393889 Concession 2, Durham ON. This two-day festival will be from August 5-6th including a concert under the stars. Farm tours included for all guests. Purchase Tickets: http://bit.ly/Symphony-Barn

Reviews of Past Symphony in the Barns

"Symphony in the Barn belongs to the summer's most magical moments." - Toronto Free Press

"The setting was pure magic. The evening was one of enchantment." - Harry Currie, The Record

"The audience of 500 souls, including dozens of elementary school children was enraptured for three solid hours. - Ed Krawchyk, London Free Press

Contact Carol Gimbel for images, interviews or information.