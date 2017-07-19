Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Demand, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Antipsychotic Drugs Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antipsychotic Drugs Market:

Executive Summary

This report splits Antipsychotic drugs by Product Antipsychotic drugs, Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Antipsychotic drugs industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies of Antipsychotic drugs

SANDOZ

MYLAN WATSON LABS INC

WEST-WARD PHARMS INT

SUN PHARM INDS

TEVA

PLIVA HRVATSKA DOO

ASTRAZENECA PHARMS

Atlantic Laboratories Thailand

Pfizer Australia Pty Limited

GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC.

Novartis Pharma AG

Zhejiang hisun pharm.co.ltd

V. Organon

Aesica Pharmaceuticals Cramlington

LUPIN LIMITED IN 400 055 Mumbai

IPCA Laboratories Limited Mumbai

HETERO DRUGS LIMITED Hyderabad

JUBILANT GENERICS Nanjangud

TOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

NIPRO CORPORATION

DAIICHI SANKYO ESPHA CO., LTD.

SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO.,LTD.

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL K.K.

KOKANDO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD.

Taisho Toyama Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

MSD K.K.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613592-global-antipsychotic-drugs-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Main Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Main Product Type

Antipsychotic drugs Market, by Product Antipsychotic drugs

Chlorpromazine

Perphenazine

Trifluoperazine

Fluphenazine

Thioridazine

Haloperidol

Penfluridol

Clozapine

Sulpiride

Chlorprothixene

Flupentixol dihydrochloride

Clopenthixol

Quetiapine

Risperidone

Lithium carbonate

Olanzapine

Pipotiazine

Aripiprazole

Ziprasidone

Pimozide

Fluvoxoxamine

Moclobemide

Mianserin

Tranylcypromine

Antipsychotic drugs Market, by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs

Sertraline

Citalopram

Paroxetine

Fluoxetine

Venlafaxine

Imipramine

Maprotiline

Amitriptyline

Doxepin

Clomipramine

Trimipramine

Desipramine

Buspirone Hydrochloride

Phenelzine

Tianeptine

Trazodone

Nefazodone

Mirtazapine

Fluvoxoxamine

Moclobemide

Mianserin

Tranylcypromine

Main Applications

Pharmacy

Hospital

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1613592-global-antipsychotic-drugs-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Table of Contents

Chapter One Antipsychotic drugs Market Overview

1.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022

1.2 Antipsychotic drugs, by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022

1.2.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022

1.2.3 Global Antipsychotic drugs Price by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022

1.2.4 Chlorpromazine

1.2.5 Perphenazine

1.2.6 Trifluoperazine

1.2.7 Fluphenazine

1.2.8 Thioridazine

1.2.9 Haloperidol

1.2.10 Penfluridol

1.2.11 Clozapine

1.2.12 Sulpiride

1.2.13 Chlorprothixene

1.2.14 Flupentixol dihydrochloride

1.2.15 Clopenthixol

1.2.16 Quetiapine

1.2.17 Risperidone

1.2.18 Lithium carbonate

1.2.19 Olanzapine

1.3.20 Pipotiazine

1.3.21 Aripiprazole

1.3.22 Ziprasidone

1.3.23 pimozide

1.3. Antipsychotic drugs, by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022

1.3.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022

1.3.3 Global Antipsychotic drugs Price by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022

1.3.4 Sertraline

1.3.5 Citalopram

1.3.6 Paroxetine

1.3.7 Fluoxetine

1.3.8 Venlafaxine

1.3.9 Imipramine

1.3.10 Maprotiline

1.3.11 Amitriptyline

1.3.12 Doxepin

1.3.13 Clomipramine

1.3.14 Trimipramine

1.3.15 Desipramine

1.3.16 Buspirone Hydrochloride

1.3.17 Phenelzine

1.3.18 Tianeptine

1.3.19 Trazodone

1.3.20 Nefazodone

1.3.21 Mirtazapine

1.3.22 Fluvoxoxamine

1.3.23 Moclobemide

1.3.24 Mianserin

1.3.25 Tranylcypromine

Chapter Two, Antipsychotic drugs by Regions 2012-2022

2.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.3 Global Antipsychotic drugs Price by Regions 2012-2022

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.5.1 Germany

2.5.2 United Kingdom

2.5.3 France

2.5.4 Italy

2.5.5 Spain

2.5.6 Russia

2.5.7 Others in Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 Others

Chapter Three, Antipsychotic drugs by Brands 2012-2022

3.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.3 Global Top Brands Antipsychotic drugs Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Brands Antipsychotic drugs Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four, Antipsychotic drugs by Consumer 2012-2022

4.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022

4.2 Home

4.3 Commercial

4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference

…

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Volume (MT) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/T) 2012-2022

Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Volume (MT) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)

Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)

Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs in 2016

Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue (Million USD) by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)

Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)

Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs in 2016

Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Price (USD/T) by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Chlorpromazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Chlorpromazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Perphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Perphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Trifluoperazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Trifluoperazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Fluphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Fluphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Thioridazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Thioridazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Haloperidol Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Haloperidol Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Penfluridol Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Penfluridol Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Clozapine Antipsychotic drugs Products List

Figure Global Clozapine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

…CONTINUED

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1613592

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially

Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially

Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars