Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Demand, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
Antipsychotic Drugs Market
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antipsychotic Drugs Market:
Executive Summary
This report splits Antipsychotic drugs by Product Antipsychotic drugs, Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Antipsychotic drugs industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Major Companies of Antipsychotic drugs
SANDOZ
MYLAN WATSON LABS INC
WEST-WARD PHARMS INT
SUN PHARM INDS
TEVA
PLIVA HRVATSKA DOO
ASTRAZENECA PHARMS
Atlantic Laboratories Thailand
Pfizer Australia Pty Limited
GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC.
Novartis Pharma AG
Zhejiang hisun pharm.co.ltd
V. Organon
Aesica Pharmaceuticals Cramlington
LUPIN LIMITED IN 400 055 Mumbai
IPCA Laboratories Limited Mumbai
HETERO DRUGS LIMITED Hyderabad
JUBILANT GENERICS Nanjangud
TOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
NIPRO CORPORATION
DAIICHI SANKYO ESPHA CO., LTD.
SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO.,LTD.
Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL K.K.
KOKANDO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD.
Taisho Toyama Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
MSD K.K.
Main Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Main Product Type
Antipsychotic drugs Market, by Product Antipsychotic drugs
Chlorpromazine
Perphenazine
Trifluoperazine
Fluphenazine
Thioridazine
Haloperidol
Penfluridol
Clozapine
Sulpiride
Chlorprothixene
Flupentixol dihydrochloride
Clopenthixol
Quetiapine
Risperidone
Lithium carbonate
Olanzapine
Pipotiazine
Aripiprazole
Ziprasidone
Pimozide
Fluvoxoxamine
Moclobemide
Mianserin
Tranylcypromine
Antipsychotic drugs Market, by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs
Sertraline
Citalopram
Paroxetine
Fluoxetine
Venlafaxine
Imipramine
Maprotiline
Amitriptyline
Doxepin
Clomipramine
Trimipramine
Desipramine
Buspirone Hydrochloride
Phenelzine
Tianeptine
Trazodone
Nefazodone
Mirtazapine
Fluvoxoxamine
Moclobemide
Mianserin
Tranylcypromine
Main Applications
Pharmacy
Hospital
Table of Contents
Chapter One Antipsychotic drugs Market Overview
1.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022
1.2 Antipsychotic drugs, by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022
1.2.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022
1.2.3 Global Antipsychotic drugs Price by Product Antipsychotic drugs 2012-2022
1.2.4 Chlorpromazine
1.2.5 Perphenazine
1.2.6 Trifluoperazine
1.2.7 Fluphenazine
1.2.8 Thioridazine
1.2.9 Haloperidol
1.2.10 Penfluridol
1.2.11 Clozapine
1.2.12 Sulpiride
1.2.13 Chlorprothixene
1.2.14 Flupentixol dihydrochloride
1.2.15 Clopenthixol
1.2.16 Quetiapine
1.2.17 Risperidone
1.2.18 Lithium carbonate
1.2.19 Olanzapine
1.3.20 Pipotiazine
1.3.21 Aripiprazole
1.3.22 Ziprasidone
1.3.23 pimozide
1.3. Antipsychotic drugs, by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022
1.3.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022
1.3.3 Global Antipsychotic drugs Price by Product Antidepressant anti-anxiety drugs 2012-2022
1.3.4 Sertraline
1.3.5 Citalopram
1.3.6 Paroxetine
1.3.7 Fluoxetine
1.3.8 Venlafaxine
1.3.9 Imipramine
1.3.10 Maprotiline
1.3.11 Amitriptyline
1.3.12 Doxepin
1.3.13 Clomipramine
1.3.14 Trimipramine
1.3.15 Desipramine
1.3.16 Buspirone Hydrochloride
1.3.17 Phenelzine
1.3.18 Tianeptine
1.3.19 Trazodone
1.3.20 Nefazodone
1.3.21 Mirtazapine
1.3.22 Fluvoxoxamine
1.3.23 Moclobemide
1.3.24 Mianserin
1.3.25 Tranylcypromine
Chapter Two, Antipsychotic drugs by Regions 2012-2022
2.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.3 Global Antipsychotic drugs Price by Regions 2012-2022
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.5.1 Germany
2.5.2 United Kingdom
2.5.3 France
2.5.4 Italy
2.5.5 Spain
2.5.6 Russia
2.5.7 Others in Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 Others
Chapter Three, Antipsychotic drugs by Brands 2012-2022
3.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.2 Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.3 Global Top Brands Antipsychotic drugs Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Brands Antipsychotic drugs Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four, Antipsychotic drugs by Consumer 2012-2022
4.1 Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022
4.2 Home
4.3 Commercial
4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference
…
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Volume (MT) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/T) 2012-2022
Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Volume (MT) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)
Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)
Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Sales Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs in 2016
Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue (Million USD) by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)
Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)
Figure Global Antipsychotic drugs Revenue Market Share by Product Antipsychotic drugs in 2016
Table Global Antipsychotic drugs Price (USD/T) by Product Antipsychotic drugs (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Chlorpromazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Chlorpromazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Perphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Perphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Trifluoperazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Trifluoperazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Fluphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Fluphenazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Thioridazine Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Thioridazine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Haloperidol Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Haloperidol Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Penfluridol Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Penfluridol Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Clozapine Antipsychotic drugs Products List
Figure Global Clozapine Antipsychotic drugs Sales (MT) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
…CONTINUED
