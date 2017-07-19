Global Hard Drive Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Hard Drive Market
PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard Drive Market:
Executive Summary
This report splits Hard Drive Capacity, Rotational Speed, Connection Type, Cache, Hard Drive Size, by Product Category06, by Product Category07, by Product Category08, and by Product Category09. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Hard Drive industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Major Companies of Hard Drive
Buffalo Technology(United States)
Adata(United States)
Western Digital(United States)
Sandisk(United States)
OWC(United States)
DELL(United States)
G-Technology(United States)
Kingston Technology(United States)
Promise Technology(United States)
Seagate Technology(United States)
HarddriveUnited States)
Western(United States)
CalDigit(United States)
Freecom(German)
Lacie(France)
Lenovo(China)
Netac(China)
Newsmy(China)
Aigo(China)
Kesu(China)
Eaget(China)
Ithink(China)
THTF(China)
Kingdisk(China)
Kingshare(China)
Transcend Information(Taiwan)
Oshibat(Japan)
Hitachi(Japan)
Sony(Japan)
Samsung Electronics(Republic of Korea)
Main Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Main Product Type
Hard Drive Market, Capacity
Under 500 GB
1 TB
2 TB
3 TB
4 TB & Above
Hard Drive Market, Rotational Speed
5400 RPM
5900 RPM
7200 RPM
10000 RPM
15000 RPM
Hard Drive Market, Connection Type
USB
Firewire
Ethernet
SATA III
SATA II
Hard Drive Market, Cache
8MB
16MB
32MB
64MB
128MB
Hard Drive Market, Hard Drive Size
8 Inch
5 Inch
5 Inch
Others
Main Applications
Home Application
Commercial Use
Table of Contents
Chapter One Hard Drive Market Overview
1.1 Global Hard Drive Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022
1.2 Hard Drive, Capacity 2012-2022
1.2.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Capacity 2012-2022
1.2.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Capacity 2012-2022
1.2.3 Global Hard Drive Price Capacity 2012-2022
1.2.4 Under 500 GB
1.2.5 1 TB
1.2.6 2 TB
1.2.7 3 TB
1.2.8 4 TB & Above
1.3 Hard Drive, Rotational Speed 2012-2022
1.3.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Rotational Speed 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Rotational Speed 2012-2022
1.3.3 Global Hard Drive Price Rotational Speed 2012-2022
1.3.4 5400 RPM
1.3.5 5900 RPM
1.3.6 7200 RPM
1.3.7 10000 RPM
1.3.8 15000 RPM
1.4 Hard Drive, Connection Type 2012-2022
1.4.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Connection Type 2012-2022
1.4.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Connection Type 2012-2022
1.4.3 Global Hard Drive Price Connection Type 2012-2022
1.4.4 USB
1.4.5 Firewire
1.4.6 Ethernet
1.4.7 SATA III
1.4.8 SATA II
1.5 Hard Drive, Cache 2012-2022
1.5.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Cache 2012-2022
1.5.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Cache 2012-2022
1.5.3 Global Hard Drive Price Cache 2012-2022
1.5.4 8MB
1.5.5 16MB
1.5.6 32MB
1.5.7 64MB
1.5.8 128MB
1.6 Hard Drive, Hard Drive Size 2012-2022
1.6.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Hard Drive Size 2012-2022
1.6.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Hard Drive Size 2012-2022
1.6.3 Global Hard Drive Price Hard Drive Size 2012-2022
1.6.4 1.8 Inch
1.6.5 2.5 Inch
1.6.6 3.5 Inch
1.6.7 Others
Chapter Two, Hard Drive by Regions 2012-2022
2.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.3 Global Hard Drive Price by Regions 2012-2022
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.5.1 Germany
2.5.2 United Kingdom
2.5.3 France
2.5.4 Italy
2.5.5 Spain
2.5.6 Russia
2.5.7 Others in Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 Others
Chapter Three, Hard Drive by Brands 2012-2022
3.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.2 Global Hard Drive Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.3 Global Top Brands Hard Drive Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Brands Hard Drive Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four, Hard Drive by Consumer 2012-2022
4.1 Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022
4.2 Home Application
4.3 Commercial Use
4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference
…
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Hard Drive Sales Volume (Million Units) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) 2012-2022
Figure Global Hard Drive Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Figure Global Hard Drive Sales Volume (Million Units) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Table Global Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) Capacity (2012-2022)
Table Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Capacity (2012-2022)
Figure Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Capacity in 2016
Table Global Hard Drive Revenue (Million USD) Capacity (2012-2022)
Table Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Capacity (2012-2022)
Figure Global Hard Drive Revenue Market Share Capacity in 2016
Table Global Hard Drive Price (USD/Unit) Capacity (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Under 500 GB Hard Drive Products List
Figure Global Under 500 GB Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 1 TB Hard Drive Products List
Figure Global 1 TB Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 2 TB Hard Drive Products List
Figure Global 2 TB Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 3 TB Hard Drive Products List
Figure Global 3 TB Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 4 TB & Above Hard Drive Products List
Figure Global 4 TB & Above Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Global Hard Drive Sales (Million Units) Rotational Speed (2012-2022)
Table Global Hard Drive Sales Market Share Rotational Speed (2012-2022)
…CONTINUED
