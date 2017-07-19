Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Spring Location Acquisition & Grand Re-opening with Free Car Washes for Ten Days

Quick Quack Car Wash

Award-winning Car Wash Chain Opens Third Area Location with "10 Days of Free" from July 26 through August 4

We are in the process of building a trusted brand of car washes in Northwest Houston, but we are also building a way to help change lives.” — Todd Kimball, Regional Development Partner with Quick Quack Car Wash

SPRING, TX, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a growing chain of regional car washes, has announced the acquisition of Cypress Station Car Wash, which has been remodeled and rebranded as Quick Quack Car Wash. The newly renovated location at 5311 Louetta Road will be giving away free car washes for 10 days to celebrate the grand re-opening as an exterior-only, express car wash on July 26th through August 4th. The car wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new location is the fourth Quick Quack Car Wash location in Northwest Houston after two recent openings in Spring on FM 2920. An additional location in Humble is already under construction and others in Tomball, Magnolia, and the Copperfield area will begin soon.

In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special “Preview” Fundraiser on Monday, July 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit Emerson Fleming and her family with her fight against Pancreatic Cancer. Cars will be washed for free during the fundraiser and Quick Quack will be matching donations from customers.

“We really believe in partnering with the communities where we wash cars,” said Todd Kimball, Regional Development Partner with Quick Quack Car Wash. “We are in the process of building a trusted brand of car washes in Northwest Houston, but we are also building a way to help change lives.”

Quick Quack Car Wash regularly sponsors local events and athletic programs, as well as contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

Aside from the big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is probably best known for unlimited “wash all you want” car wash memberships and free vacuums available to all paying customers.

About Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash has 35 locations in Utah, California, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. Fully automated and computerized, the high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com. ###

Quick Quack Car Wash Animation