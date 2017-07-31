An affordable, beautiful smile is now a reality thanks to dental implants in West Chester.

Dental implants have long been the most popular missing tooth solution. Now, ADS offers dental implants in West Chester.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in West Chester start at only $2,000 thanks to Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS).

This low price is only a fraction of the price that other dental offices in Chester County charge. It even includes the abutment and crown, which add a seamless finish to patients’ new smiles.

“Dental implants are one of the longest lasting solutions to missing teeth,” explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther of ADS Implants in West Chester. “We work closely with patients to make sure they’re receiving a treatment that is best for their health and smile.”

The West Chester office is the fourth location of the dental solutions provider and is conveniently located close to Philadelphia, Exton, Downingtown, Malvern, and even Wilmington, Delaware.

To learn more about dental implants in West Chester, residents of Chester County and beyond are encouraged to request an appointment by visiting: http://www.westchester-implants.com/appointment.html

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

The History of ADS and West Chester Dental Implants