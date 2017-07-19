Software Licensing Market Is Estimated to grow by 8.6% of CAGR post 2017

Software Licensing Market

Software Licensing By Licensing Type (Proprietary license, GNU General Public License, End User License Agreement, Workstation licenses, Concurrent use license)

The study reveals that Software Licensing is trending in North America region. The enterprise software licensing marketplace is undergoing a massive transformation as the pricing and licensing models are fueling the customer demand and in part by rapidly changing technology. The strong growth opportunities in embedded in cloud, is on the horizon are the driving factor for the Software Licensing Market. The growing emphasis on analytics and interest in pay-by-usage of software license are widely used in North America region.

The study indicates that the hardware-based enforcement segment of this market includes hardware keys like universal serial bus (USB) devices, which help vendors to manage their end user’s manage software licenses. The USB cannot be duplicated as the authority of using that hardware key remains only with the authorized person.

It has been observed that many software vendors are gradually adopting the Software as a Service business model and offering monthly or annual payments plans to their clients. When the payment plan is terminated, the user cannot actually access the software.

The Software Licensing Market is growing rapidly over 8.6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~14.34 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Software Licensing Market Players:

• Accenture Plc. (Ireland)

• IBM Corporation (U.S)

• Agilis International (U.S)

• HP Inc. (U.S)

• Dimension Data (South Africa)

• Inishtech Technology Ventures Ltd (Ireland)

• Flexera Software (U.S)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

• Moduslink Global Solutions, Inc. (U.S)

Software Licensing Market Segmentation

The Software Licensing Market has been segmented on the basis of Services, Deployment, end -users and region. On the basis of application, the global Software Licensing market is segmented into Banking Financial Service and Insurance, Education and Research, Healthcare, Government and Defense and Others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Software Licensing market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Software Licensing market. Whereas, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market growth for Software Licensing solutions during the forecast period as large number of producers will change their pricing and licensing models within the next two years due to the reason is to generate more revenues and be more competitive and improve customer relations, This will mark huge growth in North America region. And APAC region will grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

