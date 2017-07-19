Mass Notification System Market is Estimated to Grow by 17% of CAGR during 2017-2023

Mass Notification System Market

Mass Notification System Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), By Organization size, By Application

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The Mass Notification System Market helps to send information to employees or individuals during a case of an emergency. The information is generally send through voice communications or visible signals. The increasing penetration of internet of things, growing awareness of safety measures, high implementation of mass notification system across various sectors and the growing concern for public safety are the factors boosting the growth of the mass notification system market. However, security and privacy issues are the factors hindering the growth of the market. The market is expected to show high growth rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Mass Notification System Market is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2023 with 17% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Mass Notification System Market Players:

• Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

• Airbus DS Communications, Inc. (US)

• Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

• BlackBerry AtHoc, Inc. (US)

• Blackboard, Inc. (US)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Desktop Alert, Inc. (US)

• Everbridge, Inc. (US)

• Omnilert LLC (US)

• Singlewire Software, LLC (US)

• xMatters, Inc. (US)

• OnSolve (US)

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-users and region.

On the basis of organization size, the market can be segmented into large, medium, small. Out of these large enterprises accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the presence of large number of companies in the North-American region. Furthermore, small and medium sized enterprises expected to grow over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been bifurcated into business continuity, business communications, integrated public alert and warning, disaster recovery and emergency communication among others. Out of these, business continuity and disaster recovery accounted for the largest market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing awareness to facilitate disaster recovery in case of emergencies. Furthermore, emergency communications and integrated public alert are expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific region dominated the lighting control system market.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global mass notification market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Education and defense segment of mass notification market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-American region is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as U.S., Canada contributes largely to the growth of the market. The reason is attributed to the increasing adoption of this technology, growing effort to control various emergencies and increasing demand for safety measures. Furthermore, mass notification system has an immense scope in this region majorly due to government initiatives to protect individuals.

