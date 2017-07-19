Dentures in West Chester Are an Affordable Tooth Replacement Option

Dentures in West Chester are now more affordable thanks to ADS.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has brought affordable dentures to the Philadelphia area with a new office location in West Chester. Now, residents in and around Philadelphia have an affordable solution to missing teeth.

Full dentures in West Chester are $495/arch, while partial dentures from ADS are $595/arch. However, a low price does not mean low quality.

“Our dentures are created using the latest state-of-the-art technology,” explains Dr. Andrew Branton of ADS Dentures in West Chester.

In addition to dentures, affordable dental implants are also available in West Chester. They start at only $2,000.

ADS in West Chester welcomes residents of nearby Exton, Philadelphia, Downingtown, and Wilmington, Delaware, to reclaim their smiles by requesting an appointment today: http://westchester-dentures.com/schedule.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/



