A grant of 20 Billions REcoins will change the future of donation-based crowdfunding
RE Coin Group is pleased to announce a 20 billion REcoins grant for the evolution of the donation-based crowdfunding segment.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A grant of 20 Billions REcoins will change the future of donation-based crowdfunding
RE Coin Group is pleased to announce a 20 billion REcoins grant for the evolution of the donation-based crowdfunding segment. These funds will be allocated to Live Love Laugh Global throughout the next 50 years to support the 101help program and its beneficiaries.
REcoin is a first socially orientated crypto currency. REcoin Group is bound on helping various charitable foundations and organizations and the segment in general. The creators of REcoin consider charity an important part of the existence of the society.
101help.org is a California based crowdfunding donation-based platform, functioning and helping people and NGOs all over the world. After placing a multiple number of campaigns on various platforms, LLLGlobal has collected statistics on how they worked and decided to create their own a user-friendly platform.
101help is available for NGOs as well as the individuals. Unfortunately, not many people in developing countries know "How it works." That is why 101help goes with a free set of instructions for the most effective use of it.
LLL Global international charitable foundation and 101help program connects the people who seek help with the donors from all over the world. LLLGlobal grants are going to be distributed through the review process of the campaigns placed on the 101help platform.
The distribution of the grant funds will occur on a daily basis, to help the struggling individuals and socially important project registered on the platform. Grant support will not be directed at a single project. 101help program enables people to create campaigns dedicated to all kinds of charitable and socially important projects. The 101help team is dedicated to helping these campaigns to realize their potential.
“I believe that simple acts of kindness, such as giving to charity, giving back to the community, have a positive effect on our long-term moods and cultural level. The key to the happy life for everyone is an ability to share the good in you: sustainable incomes, challenging work, relationships and connections with your community.” Maksim Zaslavskiy founder of RE Coin
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Maksim Zaslavskiy, REcoin Group
Founder 702-359-1047 mzaslavskiy@101recoin.com
Maksim Zaslavskiy
REcoin
702-359-1047
email us here