Global Interactive Kiosks Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Interactive Kiosks Global Market Expected To Reach $88.34 Billion With 9.7% CAGR Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive Kiosks Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Interactive Kiosks -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Interactive Kiosk market is accounted for $46.07 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $88.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include, increased customer’s interest towards self service, rising demand for security related applications and development in the retail and entertainment industries. However, smart phone and tablet propagation is expected to negatively affect the interactive kiosk market share. Rising cyber crime incidents is also expected to hamper industry growth. Quickly changing technology acts as the major challenge for the vendors of this market.

The retail industry accounted for the largest share with more than 40% of the global interactive kiosk market by revenue in 2014. The supremacy of the retail industry in this market can be mainly endorsed to the improved interaction of customers with kiosks at retail outlets. Innovations in touch screen display and glass technology has led to highly instinctive kiosk designs, which is also expected to propel industry growth over the near future. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit growth due to its high adoption in the service industry, predominantly airports and railways. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness stable growth owing to the intense infrastructure development.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/960023-interactive-kiosks-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

The key players in the Global Interactive Kiosk Market are

Advantech Co., Ltd., Diebold, Embross Group Pty Ltd., Flextronics International, IBM, IER SAS, iKS Technologies, KIOSK Information Systems, Lucidiom, NCR, Nexcom International Co., Ltd., Phoenix Kiosks, Redyref Interactive Kiosks, Slabbkiosks and Wincor Nixdorf AG.

Industries Covered:

• Retail

• Transportation

• Airway Transport

• Roadway Transport

• Railway Transport

• Government

• Banking and finance

• Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Hospital Management

• Medicines

• Medical Reports

• Hospitality

• Other Industries

Type of kiosks Covered:

• Self-Service Kiosks

• Ticketing Kiosk

• Photo Kiosk

• Patient Interactive Kiosks

• Information Kiosk

• Employment Kiosks

• Check–In Kiosks

• Others

• Vending Kiosks

• Food & Beverage Vending

• Others

• Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/960023-interactive-kiosks-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Components Covered:

• Software Components & Services

• Hardware Components

o Printers

o Displays

o Others

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=960023

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

