Specialty Chemicals Global Market Expected To Reach $530.9 Billion With 6.3% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Specialty Chemicals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Specialty Chemicals market is accounted for $346.49 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $530.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2015 and 2022. Increasing R&D activities to develop new products and rising demand from Asia Pacific region are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, volatile raw material prices and environmental regulations regarding the usage of specialty chemicals are limiting the market growth. Furthermore, growing concerns regarding environment due to the manufacture, usage and wastage of these chemicals is anticipated to be critical factor impacting the market. Government regulations on the usage of chemicals in food processing and manufacturing industry may hamper the growth in the near future.

Pesticides are the major type of specialty chemicals owing to diminishing arable land, increasing population, and the need for up gradation in crop yields. Construction chemicals type is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing construction sector in the emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and South Korea. The Asia Pacific remains the largest market led by the increasing industrial activities in emerging nations such as India and China. The region is also expected to register highest CAGR owing to the increasing end-user industries such as electronics, automotive, plastic, and construction.

The key players in the Specialty Chemicals market include The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay SA, PPG Industries, Novozymes, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Ferro Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Clariant AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chemtura Corporation, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Albemarle Corporation and Akzonobel N.V.

Type of Specialty Chemicals Covered:

• Rubber Processing Chemicals

• Construction Chemicals

• Electronic Chemicals

• Mining Chemicals

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Food Additives

• Printing Inks

• Specialty Paper Chemicals

• Specialty Polymers

• Advanced Ceramic Materials

• Textile Chemicals

• Pesticides

• Plastic Additives

• Water Management

• Specialty Surfactants

Functions Covered:

• Surfactant

• Biocides

• Catalysts

• Antioxidants

• Specialty Coatings

• Demulsifier

• Separation Membranes

• Specialty Enzymes

• Specialty Pigments

• Other Functions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

