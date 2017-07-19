Wine - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

.

Wine Industry by Manufacturers, Production and Key Players Research Report Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 19 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “United States Wine Market Report 2017”.

In this report, the United States Wine market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wine in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Wine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wine sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation

Castel

The Wine Group

Accolade Wines

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Trinchero Family

Pernod-Ricard

Diageo

Casella Wines

Changyu Group

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

GreatWall

Dynasty

Grand Dragon

Tontine

Chateau Ste. Michelle

J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines

Xinjiang Yizhu

Tonghua Winery

Peter Lehmann Wines

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Red Wine

White Wine

Rose Wine

Ice Wine

Sparkling Wine

Fortified Wine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Wine for each application, including

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Other Situations

Table of Content: Key Points

United States Wine Market Report 2017

1 Wine Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wine

1.2 Classification of Wine by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Wine Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Wine Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Red Wine

1.2.4 White Wine

1.2.5 Rose Wine

1.2.6 Ice Wine

1.2.7 Sparkling Wine

1.2.8 Fortified Wine

1.3 United States Wine Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Wine Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Daily Meals

1.3.3 Social Occasions

1.3.4 Entertainment Venues

1.3.5 Other Situations

1.4 United States Wine Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Wine Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Wine Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Wine Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Wine Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Wine Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Wine Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Wine Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Wine (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Wine Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Wine Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Wine Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Wine Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Wine Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Wine Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Wine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Wine Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Wine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

…

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Wine Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Wine Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Wine Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Wine Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Wine Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

…Continued

