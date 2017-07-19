Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Specialty Food Ingredients Global Market Expected To Reach $100.9 Billion With 5.9% CAGR Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Specialty Food Ingredients market is estimated at $67.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $100.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2022. Food issues are globally discussed as an unbroken argument by food scientists. Diet & flavour convergence, increasing per capita revenue in emerging economies and increasing demand for specialty food ingredients in application sectors are the major factors fueling the market. Factors such as food security concerns, regulations, raw material accessibility, expenditure and scientific barriers are hindering the market growth. Changing lifestyles along with growing awareness for low fat food are motivating the market for new manufactured goods. The trend lies in the product enlargement.

Nutraceuticals has the major market share and is estimated to dominate the global market in Specialty Food Ingredients type segment. Among Applications, Functional food ingredients holds the largest market share and nutraceuticals ingredient segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecast period. North America has the leading market share followed by Europe. North America is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period owing to rising utilization of processed food in the Canada and U.S. However, Asia Pacific region is likely to witness maximum growth in the upcoming future.

Some of the key players in the market include

Kerry Group PLC, E. I. DU Pont DE Nemours and Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., Givaudan, Royal DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ingredion Incorporated, CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, Brasil Foods, Inventure Foods, Imagine Foods, Kellogg Co, Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh and Associated British Foods.

Types Covered:

• Fat Replacers and Stabilizers

o Xanthan Gum

o Carrageenan

o Pectin

o Guar Gum

o Gelatin

o Other Fat Replacers and Stabilizers

• Leavening Agents

o Calcium Carbonate

o Baking Soda

o Other Leavening Agents

• Nutraceutical Ingredients

o Fiber

o Phytosterols

o Omega-3 Fatty Acids

o Minerals

o Vitamins

o Prebiotics

o Anti-oxidants

• Preservatives

o Chemical

o Natural

• Anti-Caking Agents

o Magnesium Compounds

o Silicon Dioxide

o Calcium Compounds

o Other Anti-Caking Agents

• Yeast Nutrients

o Calcium Sulphate

o Ammonium Phosphate

• Ph Control Agents and Acidulants

o Sodium Carbonate

o Ammonium Hydroxide

o Citric Acid

o Lactic Acid

o Other Ph Control Agents and Acidulants

• Emulsifiers

o Sorbitan Esters

o Stearoyl lactylates

o Mono, Di- Glycerides and Additives

o Lecithin

o Other Emulsifiers

• Humectants

o Glycerin

o Sorbitol

• Enzyme Preparations

o Lactase

o Enzymes

o Other Enzyme Preparations

• Sweeteners

o Low Intensity Sweeteners

o High Intensity Sweeteners

o High Fructose Syrup

• Colours

o Caramel

o Anthocyanins

o Carotenoids

• Flavours

o Aroma Chemicals

o Natural Extracts

o Essential Oils

• Other Ingredients

o Specialty Starches

o Hydrocolloids

Applications Covered:

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Dairy

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

• Seafood product

• Vegetable and Animal Oils

• Grains and Pulses

• Meat and Marine

• Convenience foods

• Other Applications

o Starch Products

o Wheat

o Tobacco

o Pet Foods

o Flour

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

