Reinsurance in Venezuela Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Venezuela, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Venezuelan reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Venezuelan economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Venezuelan insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Venezuela, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Venezuelan reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Venezuelan reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Venezuelan economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Venezuelan insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Venezuelan reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Venezuela:

• It provides historical values for the Venezuelan reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Venezuelan reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Venezuela, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Venezuela insurance industry

Key Highlights

• On February 5, 2016, Superintendencia de la Actividad Aseguradora (Sudeaseg, Superintendent of Insurance Activity) and Ministerio para Economía, Finanzas y Banca Pública (Finance and State Bank Ministry) introduced a supervisory levy for reinsurers, at a rate of 2.5% on their collected insurance premium.

• On December 30, 2015, a new Insurance Activity Law which was passed in which the government amended the minimum capital requirement for insurance companies (Article 19 of the Insurance Activities Act 2010).

• The non-life segment accounted for the highest premium ceded in 2015, with 23.1% of the non-life segment’s total, followed by the life segment with 9.1% and the personal accident and health segment with 9.2%.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 REINSURANCE OUTLOOK

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 NATURAL AND MAN-MADE HAZARDS

5.1 Flooding

5.2 Droughts

5.3 Earthquakes

5.4 Storms

5.5 Exposure

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 American Reinsurance CA – company overview

6.1.2 Provincial Reinsurance CA – company overview

6.1.3 Delta Reinsurer CA – company overview

6.1.4 International Reinsurance Company Ltd of Venezuela RIV – company overview

7 DEFINITION AND METHODOLOGY

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

…Continued

