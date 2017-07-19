Total, LLOG, Shell, Marubeni and ConocoPhillips Share Well Intervention Best Practice

The speaker & sponsor line-up for the 4th Offshore Well Intervention GOM Conference on Nov 1-2 in Houston has now been announced: http://tinyurl.com/y7resf7t

HOUSTON, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shell, LLOG, Total, Marubeni, ConocoPhillips, Wild Well, Baker Hughes and Schlumberger are amongst the speakers who will be gathering at this year’s Offshore Well Intervention Conference on November 1-2 in Houston to discuss the critical challenges facing the Gulf of Mexico’s well intervention community.

As both operators and contractors continue to plot the path to increasing intervention efficiency for platform and subsea assets, the conference will help you integrate new completion designs, advanced workover technologies & a reliable late life strategy to maximize production throughout your assets’ lifecycle by discussing:

• Market Potential: Analyze GOM dynamics and activity forecasts to understand how well intervention can provide excellent ROI in the current market

• Production Enhancement: Hear how a pro-active intervention strategy coupled with new contracting models & an efficient use of proven technology can increase well stock value

• Well Design: Uncover the impact of intelligent field development on well intervention and grasp the value of a multi-disciplinary approach to platform and subsea well work

• Late Life Management: Explore how a robust well integrity and P&A strategy can help maximize production for mature assets ahead of a reliable & cost-effective abandonment

• New Technology: Discover how innovative approaches to eline, slickline and CT can help you get the most out of your GOM shallow and deepwater assets

With over 180 attendees exchanging experiences and knowledge at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greenway Plaza in Houston, the conference will provide you with all the tools you need to deploy an effective well intervention strategy.

