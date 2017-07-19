Reinsurance in Ecuador Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

Reinsurance in Ecuador Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Ecuador, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2012–2016) and forecast period (2016–2021).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Ecuadorian economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Ecuadorian insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Ecuador, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Ecuadorian economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Ecuadorian insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Ecuador:

• It provides historical values for the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment for the report’s 2012–2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016–2021 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Ecuador, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Ecuador insurance industry

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Ecuadorian reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Ecuadorian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• In March 2016, the Ecuadorian government introduced a law which prevented insurers from ceding more than 5.0% of the risk underwritten to foreign reinsurers.

• The non-life segment accounted for the highest premium ceded in 2016, with 50.4% of the non-life segment’s total, followed by the personal accident and health segment with 5.6% and the life segment with 1.8%.

• In September 2014, the Monetary and Financial Code was implemented in Ecuador, which regulated monetary and financial systems – specifically securities, reinsurance and insurance.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size

4.1.1 Reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance by Premium Ceded

5 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

5.1 Flooding and Landslides

5.2 Droughts

5.3 Earthquakes

5.4 Volcanic Eruptions

5.5 Exposure

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador SA – company overview

6.1.2 Universal Compañía de Reaseguros – company overview

7 Definition and Methodology

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

…Continued

