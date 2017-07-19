Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Biotechnology Separation Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
Summary
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
BD
Merck
GE Healthcare
Agilent
Sysmex
Alfa Wassermann
Shimadzu
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Illumina
Waters
Novasep
3M Purification
Affymetrix
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Alfa Laval
PerkinElmer
Repligen
Hitachi Koki
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biotechnology Separation Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Membrane Filtration
Chromatography
Centrifuge
Electrophoresis
Flow Cytometry
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Biotechnology Separation Systems for each application, including
Commercial
Scientific Research
Table of Contents
Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Research Report 2017
1 Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biotechnology Separation Systems
1.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Membrane Filtration
1.2.4 Chromatography
1.2.5 Centrifuge
1.2.6 Electrophoresis
1.2.7 Flow Cytometry
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Biotechnology Separation Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Scientific Research
1.4 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Biotechnology Separation Systems (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
.…
7 Global Biotechnology Separation Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Danaher
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Danaher Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 BD
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 BD Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Merck
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Merck Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 GE Healthcare
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 GE Healthcare Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Agilent
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Agilent Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Sysmex
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Sysmex Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Alfa Wassermann
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Alfa Wassermann Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Shimadzu
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Shimadzu Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Sartorius Stedim Biotech
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Biotechnology Separation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Biotechnology Separation Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Illumina
7.12 Waters
7.13 Novasep
7.14 3M Purification
7.15 Affymetrix
7.16 Bio-Rad Laboratories
7.17 Alfa Laval
7.18 PerkinElmer
7.19 Repligen
7.20 Hitachi Koki
Continued....
