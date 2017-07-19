Automotive Plastic Market 2017 Analytical Insights and Foresight to 2023

Global Automotive Plastic Market Information-by Type , by Application , and by Region - Forecast till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Automotive Plastic Market:

The Global Automotive Plastic Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 56.38 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~12.6% between 2016 and 2023.

Automotive Plastic are essential in the design and manufacture of automotive components such as flooring and engine components, door panels, light weight plastic materials help to get improved fuel efficiency and allows designers to make innovative designs which are durable.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global Automotive Plastic Market are BASF SE (Europe), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Europe), Evonik Industries (Europe), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), DSM Company (Europe), Teijin limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (US), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (US), Quadrant group of companies (Japan), and Others.

Automotive Plastic has found in various automotive applications such as interiors body, under bonnet, exterior body, and electrical components. Increasing in demand of automotive industries is likely to drive the Automotive Plastic Market growth particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. The major drivers of automotive plastics market are the increasing demand of lightweight materials and advancement in automobile exterior design in automotive industry. Whereas the major restrains of automotive plastic market are fluctuation in price of raw materials growing environments concern during manufacturing of plastics which can hamper the growth of Automotive Plastics Market.

Study Objectives of Automotive Plastic Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automotive Plastic Market

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide competitor positioning of the market

• To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

• To provide regional trade analysis

• To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market.

Intended Audience:

• Automotive Plastic manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Automotive Plastic

• Production Process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratory

