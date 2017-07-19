Textile Dyes Market 2017: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Global Textile Dyes Market Information-by Types, by Application, by Fibers and by Region - Forecast till 2023

Key players of the global textile dyes market are Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (South Korea), Synthesia, a.s. (Europe), Chromatech Incorporated (US), S.A. Robama (Europe)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Textile Dyes Market:

The Global Textile Dyes Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 8.75 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~8.13 % between 2016 and 2023.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global Textile Dyes Market are Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (South Korea), Kiri Industries Ltd. (India), Atul Ltd (India), Synthesia, a.s. (Europe), Chromatech Incorporated (US), S.A. Robama (Europe), Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd (UK), Brand & Performance Textile Specialties (Singapore), LANXESS (Europe), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Others.

The textile industry uses various chemicals and dyes during the production of textiles. Likewise, textile dyeing is the process of adding color to textile products such as fibers, wool, silk yarns, and fabrics. There are mainly two category of dye one is natural and other is man-made. Textile Dyes are applied to textile by dyeing from dye solutions and by printing from dye pastes. In addition, Textile Dyes have two main applications i.e. garment dyeing and yarn dyeing. On the other hand, synthetic textile dyes are usually made from coal tar and petroleum. They differ so much because different materials require different chemicals to make the dye adhere. Some types of textile dyes include direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, fiber-reactive dyes, vat dyes, mordant dyes, solvent dyes, disperse dyes¸ and others.

Furthermore, the major drivers of textile dyeing markets are large production activity of textile in developing countries. On the other hand, the market growth might be hampered due stringent regulations.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3111

Study Objectives of Textile Dyes Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Textile Dyes Market

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide competitor positioning of the market

• To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

• To provide regional trade analysis

• To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3111

Intended Audience:

• Textile Dyes manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Textile Dyes

• Production Process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratory

Key Points from Table of Contents:

12. Company Profiles:

12.1 Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 Kiri Industries Ltd.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 Atul Ltd

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Synthesia, a.s.

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/textile-dyes-market-3111

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.