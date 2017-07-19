Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Industry

Latest Report on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report studies the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market, including SAP, Oracle JD Edwards, NetSuite, Intacct, Microsoft, Sage, Exact Macola, Deltek, IQMS, Xtuple, MIE, Infor, ERPNEXT, Epicor, Syspro,

The On the basis of product, the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market is primarily split into

C/S ERP

B/S ERP

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Financial Management

Supply Chain Management

Human Resource Management

Others

