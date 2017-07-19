Health Construction Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts

Health Construction Middle East and Africa Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 19 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Project Insight – Health Construction Projects: Middle East and Africa”.

Synopsis

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights based on almost 195 CIC projects in the Middle East and Africa market. The report provides detailed metrics on the region's healthcare construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country, type and value. Detailed metrics are also provided for the top 10 countries.

Summary

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking health construction projects in the Middle East and Africa with a total value of US$54.8 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages. Saudi Arabia accounts for the highest value of project pipeline, with a value of US$14.2 billion being equivalent to 26% of the total for the region.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Middle East and Africa market and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. Top project listings and top participants for the sector are also shown.

Reasons to Buy

Providing insight into main drivers of activity and forecasts, providing an understanding of key trends, analysis of projects by value for the Middle East and Africa market and main countries enabling clients to target products and services for each type of project. Analysis of main projects participants by value for the sector enabling clients to target products and services for each type of project. Providing top projects data with location, value, stage and start date.

Key Highlights

Saudi Arabia leads the Middle East and Africa for value of projects with US$14.2 billion followed by Kuwait with US$9.5 billion.

Oman and Iran follow with projects with a value of US$6.1 billion and US$5.3 billion respectively.

The highest-placed African country for value of projects is Ghana with a value of US$2.4 billion.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Regional Overview

2. Key Operators

3. Project Analytics by Country

3.1. Saudi Arabia

3.2. Kuwait

3.3. Oman

3.4. Iran

3.5. UAE

3.6. Ghana

3.7. Qatar

3.8. Nigeria

3.9. Bahrain

3.10. Kenya

4. Methodology

5. Disclaimer

…Continued

