Global LED Bulbs Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Supply, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

LED Bulbs Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “LED Bulbs Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LED Bulbs Market:

Executive Summary

This report splits LED Bulbs By Price, By Light Bulb Wattage, By Light Bulb Color Temperature, By Light Bulb Brightness, By Light Bulb Base Type. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in LED Bulbs industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies of LED Bulbs

TCP(United States)

Hyperikon(United States)

Vemotix(United States)

TIWIN(United States)

Lighting EVER(United States)

GE Lighting(United States)

TaoTronics(United States)

GE(United States)

SunLabz(United States)

Mulcolor(United States)

Vivid Lighting(United States)

LED Bulbs(United States)

OPPLE(China)

NVC(China)

Foshan Electrical and Lighting(China)

Midea(China)

Yeelight(China)

Sanxiong Aurora(China)

Aidelang(China)

Xingfan(China)

TCL(China)

Chuanghuaxing(China)

Lionway(China)

GERUN(China)

BULL(China)

DELIXI(China)

LONON(China)

Huanxin(China)

Yueyingkaidun(China)

High-Class Lighting(China)

HONYAR(China)

Imposing(China)

ROLin(China)

LOHAS-LED(China)

Panasonic(Japan)

Philips(Netherlands)

Long Life Lamp Company(United Kingdom)

Lampaous(United Kingdom)

DizauL(United Kingdom)

OSRAM(Germany)

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613460-global-led-bulbs-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Main Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Main Product Type

LED Bulbs Market, By Price

Under $25

$25 to $50

$50 to $100

$100 to $200

$200 & Above

LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Wattage

Under 10 Watts

10 to 19 Watts

20 to 29 Watts

30 to 49 Watts

50 to 59 Watts

60 to 69 Watts

70 Watts & Above

LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Color Temperature

Warm (2000 - 3499 K)

Neutral (3500 - 4099 K)

Cool (4100 - 4999 K)

Daylight (5000 K & Above)

LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Brightness

Under 449 Lumens

450 - 799 Lumens

800 - 1099 Lumens

1100 - 1599 Lumens

1600 Lumens & Above

LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Base Type

Edison

Bi-pin

Wedge

Bayonet

Flanged

Main Applications

Home

Commercial

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1613460-global-led-bulbs-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Table of Contents

Chapter One LED Bulbs Market Overview

1.1 Global LED Bulbs Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022

1.2 LED Bulbs, By Price 2012-2022

1.2.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Price 2012-2022

1.2.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Price 2012-2022

1.2.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Price 2012-2022

1.2.4 Under $25

1.2.5 $25 to $50

1.2.6 $50 to $100

1.2.7 $100 to $200

1.2.8 $200 & Above

1.3 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022

1.3.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022

1.3.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022

1.3.4 Under 10 Watts

1.3.5 10 to 19 Watts

1.3.6 20 to 29 Watts

1.3.7 30 to 49 Watts

1.3.8 50 to 59 Watts

1.3.9 60 to 69 Watts

1.3.10 70 Watts & Above

1.4 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022

1.4.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022

1.4.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022

1.4.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022

1.4.4 Warm (2000 - 3499 K)

1.4.5 Neutral (3500 - 4099 K)

1.4.6 Cool (4100 - 4999 K)

1.4.7 Daylight (5000 K & Above)

1.5 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022

1.5.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022

1.5.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022

1.5.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022

1.5.4 Under 449 Lumens

1.5.5 450 - 799 Lumens

1.5.6 800 - 1099 Lumens

1.5.7 1100 - 1599 Lumens

1.5.8 1600 Lumens & Above

1.6 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022

1.6.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022

1.6.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022

1.6.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022

1.6.4 Edison

1.6.5 Bi-pin

1.6.6 Wedge

1.6.7 Bayonet

1.6.8 Flanged

Chapter Two, LED Bulbs by Regions 2012-2022

2.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.3 Global LED Bulbs Price by Regions 2012-2022

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.5.1 Germany

2.5.2 United Kingdom

2.5.3 France

2.5.4 Italy

2.5.5 Spain

2.5.6 Russia

2.5.7 Others in Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 Others

Chapter Three, LED Bulbs by Brands 2012-2022

3.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.3 Global Top Brands LED Bulbs Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Brands LED Bulbs Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four, LED Bulbs by Consumer 2012-2022

4.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022

4.2 Home

4.3 Commercial

4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference

…CONTINUED

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1613460

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially

Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially

Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars