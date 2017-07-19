Global LED Bulbs Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Supply, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
LED Bulbs Market
Executive Summary
This report splits LED Bulbs By Price, By Light Bulb Wattage, By Light Bulb Color Temperature, By Light Bulb Brightness, By Light Bulb Base Type. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in LED Bulbs industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Major Companies of LED Bulbs
TCP(United States)
Hyperikon(United States)
Vemotix(United States)
TIWIN(United States)
Lighting EVER(United States)
GE Lighting(United States)
TaoTronics(United States)
GE(United States)
SunLabz(United States)
Mulcolor(United States)
Vivid Lighting(United States)
LED Bulbs(United States)
OPPLE(China)
NVC(China)
Foshan Electrical and Lighting(China)
Midea(China)
Yeelight(China)
Sanxiong Aurora(China)
Aidelang(China)
Xingfan(China)
TCL(China)
Chuanghuaxing(China)
Lionway(China)
GERUN(China)
BULL(China)
DELIXI(China)
LONON(China)
Huanxin(China)
Yueyingkaidun(China)
High-Class Lighting(China)
HONYAR(China)
Imposing(China)
ROLin(China)
LOHAS-LED(China)
Panasonic(Japan)
Philips(Netherlands)
Long Life Lamp Company(United Kingdom)
Lampaous(United Kingdom)
DizauL(United Kingdom)
OSRAM(Germany)
Main Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Main Product Type
LED Bulbs Market, By Price
Under $25
$25 to $50
$50 to $100
$100 to $200
$200 & Above
LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Wattage
Under 10 Watts
10 to 19 Watts
20 to 29 Watts
30 to 49 Watts
50 to 59 Watts
60 to 69 Watts
70 Watts & Above
LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Color Temperature
Warm (2000 - 3499 K)
Neutral (3500 - 4099 K)
Cool (4100 - 4999 K)
Daylight (5000 K & Above)
LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Brightness
Under 449 Lumens
450 - 799 Lumens
800 - 1099 Lumens
1100 - 1599 Lumens
1600 Lumens & Above
LED Bulbs Market, By Light Bulb Base Type
Edison
Bi-pin
Wedge
Bayonet
Flanged
Main Applications
Home
Commercial
Table of Contents
Chapter One LED Bulbs Market Overview
1.1 Global LED Bulbs Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022
1.2 LED Bulbs, By Price 2012-2022
1.2.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Price 2012-2022
1.2.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Price 2012-2022
1.2.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Price 2012-2022
1.2.4 Under $25
1.2.5 $25 to $50
1.2.6 $50 to $100
1.2.7 $100 to $200
1.2.8 $200 & Above
1.3 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022
1.3.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022
1.3.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Wattage 2012-2022
1.3.4 Under 10 Watts
1.3.5 10 to 19 Watts
1.3.6 20 to 29 Watts
1.3.7 30 to 49 Watts
1.3.8 50 to 59 Watts
1.3.9 60 to 69 Watts
1.3.10 70 Watts & Above
1.4 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022
1.4.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022
1.4.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022
1.4.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Color Temperature 2012-2022
1.4.4 Warm (2000 - 3499 K)
1.4.5 Neutral (3500 - 4099 K)
1.4.6 Cool (4100 - 4999 K)
1.4.7 Daylight (5000 K & Above)
1.5 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022
1.5.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022
1.5.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022
1.5.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Brightness 2012-2022
1.5.4 Under 449 Lumens
1.5.5 450 - 799 Lumens
1.5.6 800 - 1099 Lumens
1.5.7 1100 - 1599 Lumens
1.5.8 1600 Lumens & Above
1.6 LED Bulbs, By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022
1.6.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022
1.6.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022
1.6.3 Global LED Bulbs Price By Light Bulb Base Type 2012-2022
1.6.4 Edison
1.6.5 Bi-pin
1.6.6 Wedge
1.6.7 Bayonet
1.6.8 Flanged
Chapter Two, LED Bulbs by Regions 2012-2022
2.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.3 Global LED Bulbs Price by Regions 2012-2022
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.5.1 Germany
2.5.2 United Kingdom
2.5.3 France
2.5.4 Italy
2.5.5 Spain
2.5.6 Russia
2.5.7 Others in Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 Others
Chapter Three, LED Bulbs by Brands 2012-2022
3.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.2 Global LED Bulbs Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.3 Global Top Brands LED Bulbs Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Brands LED Bulbs Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four, LED Bulbs by Consumer 2012-2022
4.1 Global LED Bulbs Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022
4.2 Home
4.3 Commercial
4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference
…CONTINUED
