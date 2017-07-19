Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

US Luxury Bag Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast to 2022

Luxury Bag Market in the US 2017

Executive Summary
Luxury Bag is pleasant to have but is not necessary. Compared with general bag, the Luxury bag is more expensive. Luxury bag are generally more than a few hundred dollars.

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Luxury Bag in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.


Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Dior
LVMH
Coach
Kering
Prada
Gucci
Michael Kors
Armani
Hermes
Chanel
Richemont
Kate Spade
Burberry
Dunhill
Tory Burch
Goldlion

Market Segment by States, covering
California
Texas
New York
Florida
Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers
Tote Bags
Clutch Bags
Backpacks
Satchels & Shoulder Bags
Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
15-25 Aged
25-50 Aged
Older than 50
Other


Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Luxury Bag Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Tote Bags
1.2.2 Clutch Bags
1.2.3 Backpacks
1.2.4 Satchels & Shoulder Bags
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 15-25 Aged
1.3.2 25-50 Aged
1.3.3 Older than 50
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by States
1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Dior
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Dior Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Dior News
2.2 LVMH
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 LVMH Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 LVMH News
2.3 Coach
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Coach Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Coach News
2.4 Kering
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Kering Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Kering News
2.5 Prada
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Prada Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Prada News
2.6 Gucci
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued

