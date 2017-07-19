Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“US Luxury Bag Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast to 2022”.

Luxury Bag Market in the US 2017

Executive Summary

Luxury Bag is pleasant to have but is not necessary. Compared with general bag, the Luxury bag is more expensive. Luxury bag are generally more than a few hundred dollars.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Luxury Bag in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dior

LVMH

Coach

Kering

Prada

Gucci

Michael Kors

Armani

Hermes

Chanel

Richemont

Kate Spade

Burberry

Dunhill

Tory Burch

Goldlion

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tote Bags

Clutch Bags

Backpacks

Satchels & Shoulder Bags

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

15-25 Aged

25-50 Aged

Older than 50

Other



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Bag Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Tote Bags

1.2.2 Clutch Bags

1.2.3 Backpacks

1.2.4 Satchels & Shoulder Bags

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 15-25 Aged

1.3.2 25-50 Aged

1.3.3 Older than 50

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by States

1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dior

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Dior Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Dior News

2.2 LVMH

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 LVMH Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 LVMH News

2.3 Coach

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Coach Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Coach News

2.4 Kering

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Kering Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Kering News

2.5 Prada

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Prada Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Prada News

2.6 Gucci

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

