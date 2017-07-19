US Luxury Bag Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast to 2022
Luxury Bag Market in the US 2017
Executive Summary
Luxury Bag is pleasant to have but is not necessary. Compared with general bag, the Luxury bag is more expensive. Luxury bag are generally more than a few hundred dollars.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Luxury Bag in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Dior
LVMH
Coach
Kering
Prada
Gucci
Michael Kors
Armani
Hermes
Chanel
Richemont
Kate Spade
Burberry
Dunhill
Tory Burch
Goldlion
Market Segment by States, covering
California
Texas
New York
Florida
Illinois
Market Segment by Type, covers
Tote Bags
Clutch Bags
Backpacks
Satchels & Shoulder Bags
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
15-25 Aged
25-50 Aged
Older than 50
Other
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Luxury Bag Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Tote Bags
1.2.2 Clutch Bags
1.2.3 Backpacks
1.2.4 Satchels & Shoulder Bags
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 15-25 Aged
1.3.2 25-50 Aged
1.3.3 Older than 50
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by States
1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Dior
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Dior Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Dior News
2.2 LVMH
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 LVMH Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 LVMH News
2.3 Coach
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Coach Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Coach News
2.4 Kering
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Kering Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Kering News
2.5 Prada
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Prada Luxury Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Prada News
2.6 Gucci
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Luxury Bag Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
