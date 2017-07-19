WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Medical Gas Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.57% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global medical gas equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Gas that is used in healthcare facilities and other allied fields is known as medical gas. Home healthcare has emerged as an attractive segment in the global medical gas equipment market. This is due to the use of medical gas to help patients with diseases such as asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea. Medical gas equipment is used for therapeutics, diagnosis, and other applications such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, process development, and quality control and drug discovery. The most common types of medical gases that are used in healthcare facilities include medical air, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and nitrous oxide.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical gas equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of medical gas equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Medical Gas Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Praxair

• Linde Gas

Other prominent vendors

• Allied Healthcare Products

• Amico

• Gentec

• Matheson Tri-Gas

• Medical Gas Solutions

• Powerex

Market driver

• Increase in elderly population

Market challenge

• Declining reimbursements for respiratory therapies

Market trend

• Increasing M&A

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by end-user

• Overview

• Hospitals and clinics

• Home healthcare

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic and research institutions

PART 07: Segmentation by geography

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing M&A

• Increasing product innovations

• Increasing awareness about patient safety and monitoring

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive Scenario

• Investment opportunity

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Linde Gas

• Praxair

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..

