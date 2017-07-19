Health Construction America Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

Health Construction America Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast 2017

Synopsis

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights based on over 740 CIC projects in the Americas market. The report provides detailed metrics on the region's healthcare construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country, type and value. Detailed metrics are also provided for the top 5 countries.

Summary

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking health construction projects in 24 countries in the Americas with a total value of US$138.2 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages. North America accounts for US$120.9 billion or 87% of the total Americas spend on projects tracked by CIC.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Americas market and analysis by stage and funding for the top countries. Top project listings and top participants for the sector are also shown.

Reasons to Buy

Providing insight into main drivers of activity and forecasts, providing an understanding of key trends, analysis of projects by value for the Americas market and main countries enabling clients to target products and services for each type of project. Analysis of main projects participants by value for the sector enabling clients to target products and services for each type of project. Providing top projects data with location, value, stage and start date.

Key Highlights

The US accounts for the majority of project pipeline, with a value of US$101.7 billion being equivalent to 74% of the total for the region.

The US and Canada are the two countries from the Americas represented in the global top 10 countries for healthcare projects.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Regional Overview

2. Key Operators

3. Project Analytics by Country

4. Methodology

5. Disclaimer

…Continued

