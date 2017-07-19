WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Roller Bearings Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global roller bearings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Roller bearings are a type of antifriction bearings. Roller bearings are similar to ball bearings; however, roller bearings, unlike the balls in ball bearings, use cylindrical rollers. Roller bearings have higher radial load capacity than ball bearings. Bearings are machine elements that reduce energy loss caused by friction in the rotary motion parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery. There are several types of bearings, such as ball bearings, roller bearings, and plain bearings. Technological advances and the growing need to address energy efficiency in many applications result in the continuous improvement of bearing designs. The prospects for the growth of the bearings market is, therefore, closely linked to the growth in the production of high-performance industrial equipment and machinery. Economic growth, increase in manufacturing, construction activities, energy demand, and rising personal income levels are the main factors leading to the expansion of durable goods production and bearing-reliant applications.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global roller bearings market for 2017-2021. The market size is calculated based on the demand for the roller bearings. The market has been segmented based on end-user and geography.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Roller Bearings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• NSK

• NTN Bearing

• Schaeffler

• SKF

• Timken

Other prominent vendors

• Brammer

• C&U

• HKT

• HRB

• Minebea

• NBI Bearings

• RCB bearings

• Rexnord

Market driver

• Rise in offshore installation

Market challenge

• Cartelization and competition

Market trend

• Increase in size of rotor diameter

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Automobile

• General engineering

• Heavy industry

• Aerospace and railways

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 10: Market trends

• Increase in size of rotor diameter

• Growing EV sales

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Geographic presence

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• NSK

• NTN Bearing

• Schaeffler

• SKF

• Timken

Continued…..

