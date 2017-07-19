ROCCO Research: The Leaders in Customer Service 2017

With over 500 ratings by over almost 300 MNOs, this years Customer Service Report is concluded. See below the TOP5 Vendors rated the highest by MNOs Globally.

LONDON, UK, July 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- 19/07/2017 London. With over 500 ratings by over almost 300 MNOs, this years Customer Service Report is concluded. See below the TOP5 Vendors rated the highest by MNOs Globally.Every time you buy something whether it’s a smartphone or a car, you make a decision about the kind of brands you want to support. Not all of our actions are that conscious, we don’t always think about the consequences of our buying decisions and what that means to how we will buy in the future.With Roaming and Interconnect services, MNOs buy from Vendors with a high degree of consciousness. ROCCO knows from our Market Intelligence Reports, MNOs want to know so many things before they make that choice and rightly so, because the kind of decisions they make may cost them a high degree of time, money or effort to change. On the flip side, becoming a Vendor and entering into this great industry of ours, comes with a lot of challenges, MNOs have predisposed ideas about what to expect from Vendors and sadly it’s not all positive. What's clear is like any relationship, Vendors and MNOs have to find the right compatibility.In the last 5 years ROCCO research has been offering Vendor Performance Reports and in so doing supporting MNOs with these important buying decisions, one of the major requirements of MNOs taking part in our research has been to understand how Vendors perform in the area of Customer Service.Customer Service Report 2017With most Vendors offering services internationally, Customer Service creates quite a few specific challenges. We all know the cultural differences, languages and local business customs make a universal plan for Customer service delivery pretty difficult for Vendors. Adapting and being flexible in delivering the diverse needs of MNOS is after all an inevitably in International business.Taking the 145 Vendors of Roaming and Interconnect which we have in previous reports featured, we asked MNOs to rate them against 18 KPIS specific to Customer Service in three broad categories, Care, Capability and Quality. MNOs were asked via social media, and our mailing list and given over 3 months to complete a confidential survey to allow us to gather their perceptions and experiences.The KPIS featured some important criteria, which are important to the optimal delivery of services as well as Vendors ability to delight customers. As we all know, clients loyalty to vendors has two important effects on a Vendors business, it allows them to upsell to those clients and also win new clients via recommendations - which as we know, in this small Roaming and Interconnect industry we have, views about Vendors go viral without much effort when MNOs meet and attend conferences and groups talk about their experiences.The Top 5 Vendors in our Report were:1: Tata Communications2: SAP3: Telia Carrier4: ARCH5: Telstra WholesaleBuy the Report here: http://www.roamingconsulting.com/product/customer-service-report-2017-strategic-analysis/ MNOs who took part in this research will shortly receive an exclusive Executive Summary Report of our findings featuring over 50 Vendors. An extract of this report will also be shared with any Vendor interested to see where they rank.Many thanks to all MNOs who took part in this research