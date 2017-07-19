WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Pine Nuts Market 2017 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

The analysts forecast the global pine nuts market to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Pine nuts refer to the edible seeds of pine trees. There are around 20 species of pine nuts available worldwide. Pine nuts contain a wide variety of nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining optimal health. Additionally, the presence of anti-oxidants makes pine nuts more useful in the treatment of certain health disorders. Furthermore, pine nuts help to boost energy, vision, and anti-aging. Pine nuts are being used extensively as a healthy ingredient in the food and beverage industry in recent years. Improving economic condition, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of the health benefits of pine nuts are propelling the global pine nuts market.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pine nuts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value of the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Pine Nuts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dashi International

• Prime

• Sabra Dipping

Other prominent vendors

• Badia Spices

• Diamond Foods

• Hunchun HongSongBao

• John B. Sanfilippo & Son

• Mariani Nut

• NationalRaisin

• Peyman

Market driver

• Multiple health benefits associated with pine nuts

Market challenge

• Threat of substitutes

Market trend

• Usage of pine nuts in traditional meals

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market overview of global tree nuts market — parent market of global pine nuts market

• Global pine nuts market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global Siberian pine nuts market

• Global Korean pine nuts market

• Global Italian stone pine nuts market

• Global chilgoza pine nuts market

• Global singleleaf pinyon nuts market

PART 07: Segmentation by geography

• Market overview

• Pine nuts market in APAC

• Pine nuts market in EMEA

• Pine nuts market in Americas

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Pine nuts market in China

• Pine nuts market in Russia

• Pine nuts market in the US

• Pine nuts market in Germany

• Pine nuts market in Spain

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Usage of pine nuts in traditional meals

• Greater demand for pine nuts as a flavoring agent

• Plant-based food products to gain momentum

Continued…..

