Residential Smoke Detector Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global residential smoke detector market to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Smoke detectors are self-contained devices that detect smoke and make a loud beeping sound as a warning. Smoke detectors are connected to alarm systems that emit a high-pitched alarm tone to warn residents of potential danger, thereby preventing accidents. The connected home security systems provide advanced features that reduce energy consumption and increase connectivity. Customers are highly inclined toward home security systems as they provide modularity, comfort, and security. The global residential smoke detector market consists connected and non-connected smoke detectors.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential smoke detector market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of residential smoke detectors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Residential Smoke Detector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BRK Brands

• Hochiki America

• Honeywell International

• Kidde

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Apollo Fire Detectors

• Emerson Electric

• General Monitors

• Gentex

• Johnson Controls International

• Mircom

• Robert Bosch

• Universal Security Instruments

Market driver

• Technological advances

Market challenge

• Difficulty in disposing smoke detectors

Market trend

• Availability of modified smoke detectors and smart smoke detectors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by sensor type

• Global residential smart smoke detectors market by sensor type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global residential smart smoke detectors market by geography

• Residential smart smoke detectors market in Americas

• Residential smart smoke detectors market in EMEA

• Residential smart smoke detectors market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key players in global residential smart smoke detectors market

• Competitive assessment of top five vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Birdi

• BRK Brands

• Everspring Industry

• Halo Smart Labs

• Nest Labs

• Other prominent vendors

