Automotive Telematics Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA , July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Telematics Market
This report studies Automotive Telematics In Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Trimble
Masternaut Limited
TomTom International
Telogis
Visteon Corporation
Continental
Airbiquity
Agero
By types, the market can be split into
Embedded type
Tethered type
Integrated type
By Application, the market can be split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVS)
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
1.1 Definition and Global Automotive Telematics Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Automotive Telematics Specifications of Automotive Telematics
1.1.1 Definition of Automotive Telematics
1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive Telematics
1.2 Classification of Automotive Telematics
1.2.1 Embedded type
1.2.2 Tethered type
1.2.3 Integrated type
1.3 Applications of Automotive Telematics
1.3.1 Passenger Cars
1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)
1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVS)
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Telematics
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Telematics
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Telematics
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Telematics
……..
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Automotive Telematics
8.1 Trimble
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Trimble 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Trimble 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Masternaut Limited
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Masternaut Limited 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Masternaut Limited 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 TomTom International
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 TomTom International 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 TomTom International 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Telogis
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Telogis 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Telogis 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Visteon Corporation
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Visteon Corporation 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Visteon Corporation 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 Continental
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 Continental 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 Continental 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Airbiquity
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Airbiquity 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Airbiquity 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Agero
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Agero 2016 Automotive Telematics Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Agero 2016 Automotive Telematics Business Region Distribution Analysis
Continued……..
