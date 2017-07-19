Global Gamepad Market 2017 Key Players, Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Growth, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Gamepad Market

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017

Executive Summary

This report splits Gamepad by Use Target, by Connection Method, by Price. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Gamepad industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies of Gamepad

Microsoft(US)

SONY(Japan)

Nintendo(Japan)

Logitech(Swiss)

HORI(Japan)

Thrustmaster(US)

IPEGA(China)

Snakebyte(Germany)

8Bitdo(China)

Dreamgear(US)

Evil Controllers(US)

Mad Catz(US)

Lenovo(China)

SUBOR(China)

MI(China)

BETOP(China)

Flydigi(China)

GameSir(China)

Xcsource(China)

PXN(China)

QANBA(China)

RAPOO(China)

Welcom(China)

QEOME(China)

Letv(China)

Sunreed(China)

Voia(Korea)

Aidis(China)

Ngame(China)

Razer(US)

Gembird(Germany)

Beboncool(US)

Saxonia(Germany)

Speedlink(Germany)

Alicenter(US)

Alloet(US)

FYL(US)

Nacon(France)

X-LSWAB(China)

Megastone(China)

Main Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Main Product Type

Gamepad Market, by Use Target

Cellphone

PC

PS4

Others

Gamepad Market, by Connection Method

Wired

Wireless

Gamepad Market, by Price

Under $25

$25 to $50

$50 to $100

$100 to $200

$200 & Above

Main Applications

Household

Commercial

Table of Contents

Chapter One Gamepad Market Overview

1.1 Global Gamepad Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022

1.2 Gamepad, by Use Target 2012-2022

1.2.1 Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Use Target 2012-2022

1.2.2 Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Use Target 2012-2022

1.2.3 Global Gamepad Price by Use Target 2012-2022

1.2.4 Cellphone

1.2.5 PC

1.2.6 PS4

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Gamepad, by Connection Method 2012-2022

1.3.1 Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Connection Method 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Connection Method 2012-2022

1.3.3 Global Gamepad Price by Connection Method 2012-2022

1.3.4 Wired

1.3.5 Wireless

1.4 Gamepad, by Price 2012-2022

1.4.1 Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Price 2012-2022

1.4.2 Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Price 2012-2022

1.4.3 Global Gamepad Price by Price 2012-2022

1.4.4 Under $25

1.4.5 $25 to $50

1.4.6 $50 to $100

1.4.7 $100 to $200

1.4.8 $200 & Above

Chapter Two, Gamepad by Regions 2012-2022

2.1 Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.2 Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.3 Global Gamepad Price by Regions 2012-2022

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.5.1 Germany

2.5.2 United Kingdom

2.5.3 France

2.5.4 Italy

2.5.5 Spain

2.5.6 Russia

2.5.7 Others in Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 Others

Chapter Three, Gamepad by Brands 2012-2022

3.1 Global Gamepad Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.2 Global Gamepad Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.3 Global Top Brands Gamepad Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Brands Gamepad Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four, Gamepad by Consumer 2012-2022

4.1 Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022

4.2 Household

4.3 Commercial

4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference

…

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Gamepad Sales Volume (Million Units) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) 2012-2022

Figure Global Gamepad Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Figure Global Gamepad Sales Volume (Million Units) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Table Global Gamepad Sales (Million Units) by Use Target (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Use Target (2012-2022)

Figure Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Use Target in 2016

Table Global Gamepad Revenue (Million USD) by Use Target (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Use Target (2012-2022)

Figure Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Use Target in 2016

Table Global Gamepad Price (USD/Unit) by Use Target (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Cellphone Gamepad Products List

Figure Global Cellphone Gamepad Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of PC Gamepad Products List

Figure Global PC Gamepad Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of PS4 Gamepad Products List

Figure Global PS4 Gamepad Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Others Gamepad Products List

Figure Global Others Gamepad Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Sales (Million Units) by Connection Method (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Connection Method (2012-2022)

Figure Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Connection Method in 2016

Table Global Gamepad Revenue (Million USD) by Connection Method (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Connection Method (2012-2022)

Figure Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Connection Method in 2016

Table Global Gamepad Price (USD/Unit) by Connection Method (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Wired Gamepad Products List

Figure Global Wired Gamepad Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Wireless Gamepad Products List

Figure Global Wireless Gamepad Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Sales (Million Units) by Price (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Price (2012-2022)

Figure Global Gamepad Sales Market Share by Price in 2016

Table Global Gamepad Revenue (Million USD) by Price (2012-2022)

Table Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Price (2012-2022)

Figure Global Gamepad Revenue Market Share by Price in 2016

Table Global Gamepad Price (USD/Unit) by Price (2012-2022)

…CONTINUED

