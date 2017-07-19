Automotive Antenna Module Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Global market of Automotive Antenna Module developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.03%.

Summary

This report studies the Automotive Antenna Module market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Automotive Antenna Module market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of Automotive Antenna Module developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.03%. In 2016, global sales revenue of Automotive Antenna Module is nearly 1700 M USD; the actual sale is about 133 M units.

The major players in global Automotive Antenna Module market include

Kathrein

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

Suzhong

Ace Tech

Fiamm

Tuko

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Riof

Shien

Tianye

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Antenna Module in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, the Automotive Antenna Module market is primarily split into

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

