Commercial Gas Turbines Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Commercial Gas Turbines market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Commercial Gas Turbines in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Commercial Gas Turbines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE(US)

MAN Diesel & Turbo

OPRA Turbines BV

PW Power Systems

Rolls Royce(UK)

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power Systems

Dresser-Rand

Niigata Power Systems

Zorya

Perm

Pratt & Whitney(US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Power Grade

4.5 MW

25 MW

30 MW

35 MW

42 MW

Other

By Product type

Single-shaft

Two-shaft

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Commercial Gas Turbines for each application, including

Ship Service

Hydrofoils

Fast Ferries

Cruise Ships

Other

Table of Contents

Global Commercial Gas Turbines Market Research Report 2017

1 Commercial Gas Turbines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Gas Turbines

1.2 Commercial Gas Turbines Segment By Power Grade

1.2.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Power Grade (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production Market Share By Power Grade (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 4.5 MW

1.2.4 25 MW

1.2.5 30 MW

1.2.6 35 MW

1.2.7 42 MW

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Commercial Gas Turbines Segment By Product type

1.3.1 Single-shaft

1.3.2 Two-shaft

1.4 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Segment by Application

1.4.1 Commercial Gas Turbines Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Ship Service

1.4.3 Hydrofoils

1.4.4 Fast Ferries

1.4.5 Cruise Ships

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Commercial Gas Turbines (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Gas Turbines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Commercial Gas Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Gas Turbines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Commercial Gas Turbines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Commercial Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Commercial Gas Turbines Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

……Continued

