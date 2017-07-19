Digital Marketing Skill Share – A New Movement of Digital Marketing Events set in Paradise
If Google, TED and Burning Man had a love child, it would be DMSS
This event is completely different. Instead of spending the weekend listening and being talked at, DMSS participants are invited to participate, collaborate and excel, at the first a weekend of peak performance as we inspire a new generation of digital marketers.
There are no secrets here; we want everyone to succeed and will be sharing the digital marketing secrets to make that a reality!
When
October 28 & 29, 2017
How
This event was inspired by Dojo Bali coworking space, the island itself and the amazing minds that come through Bali for work and travel each year. DMSS is born from a new kind of digital marketing agency and is fostered with the understanding that marketing can make or break business. DMSS is created around the thinking that business can be done differently in order to make a positive impact; as the pioneer of mass movement, we are pushing the frontiers of business, body and mind at the same time.
What
Workshops will include topics on SEO, SEM, Social Media management, content marketing, data analytics, video marketing and many more. Some highlight talks will include: ‘Growth Hacking in Social Media” “Video SEO is Dead” and many more.
The magic of Bali can expand even the most rigid minds to understand what true success means. It isn’t just site traffic or perfect SEO (although that is part of it). This unique event will throw attendees in with some of the most innovative, creative and competitive digital professionals out there, experiencing first hand the island’s allure and the success and, ultimately, happiness that can come from it.
One of the highlights of Bali that translates to both professional and personal aspects of life is a full body and mind recharge. Expats, digital nomads, start-up owners, tourists…people from all walks of life come to Bali to unplug and join the hordes of yogis looking to gain a new perspective on their lives or businesses.
Another highlight is a post-conference retreat in stunning Uluwatu, exploring world renowned beaches and epic cliff views.
Pricing
Early Bird Tickets start at just $197 with VIP at just $497. Reserve your seat today before prices go up!
Accommodation Packages: Accommodation packages will be provided that will include airport transportation and rooms, making your trip as easy as possible. Inquire with support@dmss.io for more information and visit dmss.io to secure your spot today!
