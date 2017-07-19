Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Analysis and Global Forecast to 2021

Global Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Report by Airport Class , Technology , Service, Type and by Geography- Forecast to 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems:

The global Airport Baggage Handling Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.56% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to increasing air traffic, up gradation and modernization of airports.

As per the MRFR analysis, increasing focus on airport efficiency and focus on customer satisfaction are some of the other factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is leading the global market with around 40% market share and will remain the dominant player during forecast period. As per the estimates, the region would have an annual average growth of 6.3% in passenger traffic for the next 20 years. It is estimated that almost 50% of global air passenger’s traffic over the next 20 years will originate from APAC. These factors will boost the demand for airport baggage handling systems market.

Key Player of Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market:

• Vanderlande Industries

• Daifuku Company Ltd

• Siemens AG

• Pteris Global Limited

• Beumer Group

• Grenzebach Maschinenbau GMBH

• Fives Group

• BCS Group

• G&S Airport Conveyor

• Logplan LLC

Study Objectives of Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Airport Class, by Type, by technology, by service and by region as well as its sub segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems market.

Key Findings:

• Airport construction and terminal expansion projects are the key factors driving the market.

• Utilization of technology (such as RFID) for airport baggage handling processes has been growing.

• In 2014, 24.1 million airport passenger bag was mishandled, which cost the industry $2.4 billion.

• APAC will grow at a CAGR of around 10% in the forecast period, followed by Americas and EMEA.

Brief TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Objective

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings / Highlights

2.1.1 Investment Opportunities

2.1.2 Market Startegies

2.1.3 Latest Developments

3. Scope of the Study

3.1 Markets Covered

3.2 Years Considered For the Study (2016-2021)

3.2 Geographic Scope

3.3 Key Stakeholders

4. Assumptions and Limitations

5. Research Methodology

5.1 Primary Research

5.2 Secondary Research

5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model

Continue…

