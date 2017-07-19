Anal Fissure Treatment Market is expected to reach $ 2.6 billion till 2023

Anal fissure treatment market information: by drugs (topical nitroglycerin, calcium channel blockers, stool softeners, others) by surgery - Forecast till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The anal fissure treatment market is chiefly driven by rise in constipation, diarrhoea, tuberculosis, carcinoma, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and inflammatory bowel disease etc. Other drivers of anal fissures include anal sex, childbirth trauma in women, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis etc. The rise of sedentary lifestyles, rising mental tensions and stress, and unhealthy foods such as fast foods with poor fibre content are some of the risk factors of the above diseases.

Medication remains the first line treatment for anal fissures and is led by calcium channel blockers and nitro-glycerine ointment. Local anaesthetics are used to manage pain especially during defecation. Topical nitro-glycerine has a side effect of headache which has reduced its use. Stool softeners are another line of medication which are finding greater use. However, chronic use of stool softeners is associated with habituation which is their greatest drawback. Among the stool softeners the lubricants are finding the greatest acceptability than the bulk laxative ones. Docusate salts are the most preferred stool softeners.

The surgical procedures are restricted to patients when medication fails. Development of anal incontinence remains a strong side effect of surgery. Anal incontinence is the loss of ability to control gas and mild fecal soiling. Among the surgeries lateral internal sphincterotomy is preferred to anal dilation. Both internal sphincterotomy and anal dilation involve a general anaesthesia and is painful. Anal stretch has higher chance of developing anal incontinence making lateral internal sphincterotomy the surgery of choice.

The market for the drug treatment of anal fissures is fragmented which has resulted into pressure on profit margins. The stool softeners segment is highly fragmented with plethora of regional players. The loss of patents on other drugs such as calcium channel blockers has resulted in generic penetration and low returns on investments.

Global Anal fissure treatment Market Players:

• SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. ltd.,

• Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

• Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

• Novasep,

• Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

• PurduePharma L.P.,

• Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals,

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Anal fissure treatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023.”

Segmentation:

The global anal fissure treatment market is segmented on the basis of drugs and surgery. Based on drugs, the market has been segmented as topical nitroglycerin, calcium channel blockers, stool softners, and others. Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as lateral internal sphincterotomy, anal dilation and others.

