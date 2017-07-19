Bio Fuels Market Projected to Grow over a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2023

Market Research Future

Bio Fuels Market by Fuel Type (Bio Diesel), Application (Transportation, Power Generation), Composition (Starch Feedstock’s) and by Regions - Forecast To 2023

Key Players in market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Aceites Manuelita S.A.( Colombia ), Abengoa Bioenergy, Inc.(Spain), INEOS Group AG (U.K.), Neste Corporation (Finland)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio Fuels Market Synopsis:

Market Forecast and Research Analysis:

The Global Bio Fuels Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5.7 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

Currently, North America is expected to maintain its high market for biofuels market. This is mainly due to the fact that stringent environmental laws are enforced to reduce vehicle emissions and promote the use of biofuels in U.S. and in Brazil. Similarly, Europe remains a very significant market since it comprises of many climate change targets that limit the use of fossil fuel powered cars. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness an upward trend in biofuel use because of growing popularity in countries such as China and India. Abundant sunshine, favorable climate and arable land availability makes the Asia, an attractive market for the production and use of biofuels.

Market Key Players:

The key players of Global Bio Fuels Markets are

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Aceites Manuelita S.A. (Colombia)

• Abengoa Bioenergy, Inc. (Spain)

• INEOS Group AG (U.K.)

• Neste Corporation (Finland)

• Renewable Energy Group, Inc (U.S.)

• BlueFire Renewables (U.S.)

• Cosan S.A. Indústria E Comércio (Brasil)

• Infinita Renovables SA (Spain)

• BioWanze SA (Belgium)

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2933

Market Drivers:

The growth of the Global Bio Fuels Market is majorly driven by the cleaner emission of biofuels than traditional fossil fuels. The biofuels market is increasingly used in the transportation sector as blended fuels to power automobiles and reduce the use of gasoline and diesel. The market is further driven by the requirement to meet climate change targets and the obligation to reduce CO2 emissions from transport sector operations. Recent strict legislations on global automotive sector have increased the use of biofuels as vehicle fuels in Europe and North American. However, the growth of this market can be restrained by the rise in price of raw materials and increased use of electric vehicles in the transport sector.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global biofuels market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global biofuel market by fuel type, by feedstock type, by composition, by application and by regions.

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bio-fuels-market-2933

By Fuel Type:

• Bio Diesel

• Ethanol

By Feedstock Type:

• Biodiesel Feedstock

• Ethanol Feedstock

By Composition:

• Starch feedstock

• Sugar feedstock

• Lingnocellulosic feedstock

• Miscellaneous feedstock

By Applications:

• Transportation

• Power Generation

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.