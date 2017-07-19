Green-Roof Global Market Share, Trends, Review, Demand, Suburban Landscapes, Indepth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green-Roof market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

This report studies Green-Roof in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 Green-Roof Players in each region,

with sales, price, revenue and market share for top 5 manufacturer, covering

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/794515-2017-top-5-green-east-and-africa

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof

Other

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top 5 players in these regions, from 2012 to 2017 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Green-Roof in each application, can be divided into

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/794515-2017-top-5-green-east-and-africa

Table of Contents

2017 Top 5 Green-Roof Manufacturers/Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

1 Green-Roof Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green-Roof

1.2 Green-Roof Segment by Types

1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Green-Roof by Types in 2016

1.2.2 Extensive Green-Roof

1.2.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof

1.2.4 Intensive Green-Roof

1.3 Green-Roof Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Green-Roof Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Green-Roof Market by Regions

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.1.1 North America Green-Roof Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Green-Roof Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3.1 Europe Green-Roof Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4.1 South America Green-Roof Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Green-Roof Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Green-Roof (2012-2022)

2 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

2.1 Global Green-Roof Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017 by Players

2.1.1 Global Green-Roof Sales by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.2 Global Green-Roof Sales Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.1 Global Green-Roof Revenue by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.3 Global Green-Roof Average Price by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.4 Global Green-Roof Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

2.4.1 Global Green-Roof Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

2.4.2 Players Green-Roof Product Types

2.5 Green-Roof Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Green-Roof Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Green-Roof Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue (Value) by Regions, Type and Application (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.1.1 Global Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.1.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

3.2.1 Global Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

3.2.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

3.2.3 Global Green-Roof Price by Type (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

3.3.1 Global Green-Roof Sales by Application (2012-2017)

3.3.2 Global Green-Roof Sales Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 North America Top 5 Players Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Price

4.1 North America Top 5 Players Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.1.1 North America Top 5 Players Green-Roof Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.1.2 North America Top 5 Players Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.2 North America Green-Roof Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.1 North America Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.1.1 North America Green-Roof Sales by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.1.2 North America Green-Roof Sales Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.2 North America Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.2.1 North America Green-Roof Revenue by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.2.2 North America Green-Roof Revenue Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.3 North America Green-Roof Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 North America Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

4.3.1 North America Green-Roof Sales by Application (2012-2017)

4.3.2 North America Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

4.4 North America Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Country (US, Canada and Mexico) (2012-2017)

4.4.1 North America Green-Roof Sales by Country (2012-2017)

4.4.2 North America Green-Roof Sales Market Share by Country (2012-2017)

4.5 North America Green-Roof Import & Export (2012-2017)

5 Europe Top 5 Players Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Price

5.1 Europe Top 5 Players Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.1.1 Europe Top 5 Players Green-Roof Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.1.2 Europe Top 5 Players Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.2 Europe Green-Roof Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.2.1 Europe Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

……Continued

Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=794515