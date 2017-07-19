Solar Panels Market Predicted to Post an Annual Growth Rate of 9% from 2017 to 2023

Market Research Future

Solar Panels Market By Technology (Solar PV, CSP), Application (Residential, Commercial, Power Plants), Region (North America, Europe) - Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The growth in Global Solar Panels Market is mainly driven by the enormous investment in renewable energy resources market, due to the thriving demand of energy by the rising population and stringent regulation by government to reduce greenhouse gas effect. Also, the gradual fall in the prices of industrial commodities used to manufacture solar panels, and rising price of electricity and natural gas sector in coming decade will drive the global Solar Panels Market.

The Global Solar Panels Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 9% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players of Solar Panels Market are Trina Solar Limited (China), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd. (China), JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., (South Korea), First Solar, Inc. (U.S.A), Yingli Solar (China), Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd (Hong Kong), ReneSola (China) and SunPower Corporation (U.S.A).

Market Research Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for solar power; followed by Europe and then North America. China alone shares almost 44% of new solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity. Spain remained the global leader in existing concentrated solar power capacity (CSP), with 2.3 GW till the end of 2016, followed by the United States with just over 1.7 GW. These two countries accounted for over 80% of global installed capacity, in 2016. Rest of the world (ROW) is comprised of Brazil, Middle East, and Israel; which are gaining attention from the major players of the PV and the CSP market considering the potential that these regions hold.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global solar panels market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region.

The scope of the study segments the Global Solar Panels Market by its Application, by Technology and by Regions.

By Technology

• Solar PV

o Crystalline

o Thin Film

• CSP

o Parabolic Troughs

o Linear Fresnel Reflectors

o Power Towers

o Parabolic Dishes

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Power Plants

• Off Grid

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

