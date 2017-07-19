Mobile Water Treatment Market 2017 Global Analysis, Research, Review, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Mobile Water Treatment in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

GE Water

Evoqua Water

Veolia

Degremont

Pall Corporation

Ovivo

Pureflow

AVANTech

Crossbow

MPW

Lenntech

Ecolutia

Orenco

Osmoflo

Septech

GETECH Industries

Aqualyng

By types, the market can be split into

Membrane Mobile Water Treatment

Resin Mobile Water Treatment

Filtration Mobile Water Treatment

By Application, the market can be split into

Power & Energy

Construction

Agriculture

Chemicals

Mining & Minerals

Municipal

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Mobile Water Treatment Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Mobile Water Treatment

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Mobile Water Treatment

1.1.1 Definition of Mobile Water Treatment

1.1.2 Specifications of Mobile Water Treatment

1.2 Classification of Mobile Water Treatment

1.2.1 Membrane Mobile Water Treatment

1.2.2 Resin Mobile Water Treatment

1.2.3 Filtration Mobile Water Treatment

1.3 Applications of Mobile Water Treatment

1.3.1 Power & Energy

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Chemicals

1.3.5 Mining & Minerals

1.3.6 Municipal

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mobile Water Treatment

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mobile Water Treatment

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Water Treatment

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Mobile Water Treatment

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Mobile Water Treatment

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Mobile Water Treatment Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Mobile Water Treatment Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Mobile Water Treatment Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Mobile Water Treatment Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Mobile Water Treatment Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Mobile Water Treatment Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Mobile Water Treatment Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Mobile Water Treatment Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Mobile Water Treatment Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Mobile Water Treatment Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Mobile Water Treatment Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Mobile Water Treatment Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Mobile Water Treatment Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Mobile Water Treatment Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Mobile Water Treatment Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Mobile Water Treatment Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Mobile Water Treatment Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Mobile Water Treatment Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Mobile Water Treatment Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Mobile Water Treatment Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Mobile Water Treatment Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Water Treatment Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Water Treatment Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Mobile Water Treatment Sales Price Analysis

……Continued

