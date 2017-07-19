Amaxra Deepens Microsoft Cloud and CRM Partner Competencies
The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Competency recognizes Amaxra for their experience, commitment, and proven success in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions to its customers. To be eligible for this certification, partners must show advanced expertise and a proven skill set in the area of Microsoft Dynamics 365. Amaxra has been building and deploying Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for over 3 years. These applications allow clients to build sophisticated customer databases that coordinate the sales, marketing, service and support activities across the company.
Jeff Leiseth, Senior Dynamics 365 Consultant at Amaxra, says, “a CRM system enables our clients to take better care of their customers by giving managers a shared knowledge of how customers are engaging across the organization. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the leading provider of cloud CRM solutions in the mid-market space, so we’ve built a robust, successful business on designing custom implementations of that powerful solution.”
In addition to building Microsoft CRM solutions, Amaxra offers business process consulting services that help clients update and improve their business processes in readiness workshops in anticipation of a new CRM solution.
The Silver Cloud Productivity Competency also awarded to Amaxra recognizes partners who are helping their clients onboard Microsoft Office cloud-based services, including Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint Online, and Data Analytics and Visualization. Like cloud CRM solutions, Office Productivity solutions allow companies to ensure every team member is connected, productive, and secure anytime, anywhere.
Colin Kwong, Amaxra’s cloud solutions expert who focusses on Amaxra’s Strategic Partnerships explains, “Cloud services have matured. These technologies which were once only available to large enterprises, are now democratized for even the smallest non-technical businesses. Amaxra helps put these advance cloud solutions within reach of boutique firms. We handle the entire process for our clients transitioning to cloud solutions, from design to training.”
In total Amaxra has also been awarded four Competency credentials by Microsoft: Gold Small & Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Silver Collaboration & Content, Silver Cloud Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Silver Cloud Productivity. To earn a Microsoft competency partners must successfully complete Microsoft Certified Professional exams to prove technical competence, designate Certified Professionals to specific specializations, ensure a certain level of staffing capacity, submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, and meet revenue commitments.
For more information about Amaxra’s CRM and cloud solutions please visit our website at www.Amaxra.com.
ABOUT AMAXRA
Amaxra, Inc. located in Redmond WA, is an award-winning consulting and technology solution company that helps enterprise and mid-sized companies improve their operations, secure their data, and grow their business using advanced process development and technology solutions. The consultants on staff at Amaxra are highly-skilled, energetic and creative specialists in the areas of process improvement, sales and marketing automation, cloud solutions, data security, business intelligence, and more. Amaxra consultants tailor every solution to fit the individual client’s needs and current environment. Amaxra operates on the guiding principle that a project isn’t done until the clients are delighted. Amaxra is proud to be a Microsoft Gold SMB Partner. The company was selected as Seattle Business magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” in Washington for 2016. In September of 2016. Inc. magazine ranked Amaxra NO. 3712 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000 report on the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
