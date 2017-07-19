Process Analytical Instrument Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global process analytical instrument market to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Process Analytical Instrument Market
Description
Process analytical instruments are precision instruments used for incessant monitoring of different parameters like gas and liquid during a manufacturing process. Process analytical instruments are used to study and report for the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample. The key industries making use of these analytical instruments are chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global process analytical instrument market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for process analytical instrument.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Process Analytical Instrument Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Agilent Technologies
• PerkinElmer
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• Emerson
• Galvanic Applied Sciences
• GE
• Hach
• JEOL
• Nova Analytical Systems
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Varian
• Waters Corporation
Market driver
• Expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare industry
Market challenge
• Contracting mining industry in China
Market trend
• Rising demand from food and beverage industry
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global process analytical instrument market by chromatographs
• Global process analytical instrument market by spectrophotometers
• Global process analytical instrument market by liquid analyzers
• Global process analytical instrument market by gas analyzers
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global process analytical instrument market in chemical and petrochemical industry
• Global process analytical instrument market in oil and gas industry
• Global process analytical instrument market in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
• Global process analytical instrument market in water and wastewater industry
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market Overview
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Rising demand from food and beverage industry
• Increasing smart oil and gas fields
• Technological innovations
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Market overview
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• ABB
• Agilent Technologies
• PerkinElmer
• Siemens
………..CONTINUED
