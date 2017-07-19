Process Analytical Instrument Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global process analytical instrument market to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Process Analytical Instrument Market

Description

Process analytical instruments are precision instruments used for incessant monitoring of different parameters like gas and liquid during a manufacturing process. Process analytical instruments are used to study and report for the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample. The key industries making use of these analytical instruments are chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global process analytical instrument market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for process analytical instrument.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The Global Process Analytical Instrument Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Agilent Technologies

• PerkinElmer

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Emerson

• Galvanic Applied Sciences

• GE

• Hach

• JEOL

• Nova Analytical Systems

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Varian

• Waters Corporation

Market driver

• Expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare industry

Market challenge

• Contracting mining industry in China

Market trend

• Rising demand from food and beverage industry

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global process analytical instrument market by chromatographs

• Global process analytical instrument market by spectrophotometers

• Global process analytical instrument market by liquid analyzers

• Global process analytical instrument market by gas analyzers

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global process analytical instrument market in chemical and petrochemical industry

• Global process analytical instrument market in oil and gas industry

• Global process analytical instrument market in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

• Global process analytical instrument market in water and wastewater industry

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market Overview

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Rising demand from food and beverage industry

• Increasing smart oil and gas fields

• Technological innovations

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Market overview

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• ABB

• Agilent Technologies

• PerkinElmer

• Siemens

………..CONTINUED

