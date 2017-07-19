Power Take-off Market 2017 Global Top Key Players Analysis and Financial Survey Report to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Executive Summary
This report studies the Power Take-off market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. Power take-off (PTO) is a device that transfers an engine’s mechanical power to another piece of equipment. A PTO allows the hosting energy source to transmit power to additional equipment that does not have its own engine or motor. For example, a PTO helps to run a jackhammer using a tractor engine. PTOs are commonly used in farming equipment, trucks and commercial vehicles.

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Power Take-off in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.


Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Interpump Group
Parker
Bezares
OMFB
Weichai Power
Hyva
Kozano?lu Kozmaksan Ltd.
Ozceylanlar Hydraulic Co.
OMSI
SUNFAB
MX Company
Qijiang Gear Transmission Co., Ltd. (QJGT)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Power Take Offs - 6 Bolt
Power Take Offs – 8 Bolt
Power Take Offs – 10 Bolt
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Machinery


Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Power Take-off Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Power Take Offs - 6 Bolt
1.2.2 Power Take Offs – 8 Bolt
1.2.3 Power Take Offs – 10 Bolt
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Machinery
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Interpump Group
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Power Take-off Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Interpump Group Power Take-off Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Parker
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Power Take-off Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Parker Power Take-off Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Bezares
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Power Take-off Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Bezares Power Take-off Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 OMFB
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Power Take-off Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 OMFB Power Take-off Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Weichai Power
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Power Take-off Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Weichai Power Power Take-off Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Hyva
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Power Take-off Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued

