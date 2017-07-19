Aero structure equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.44% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global aero structure equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Global aero structure equipment Market

Description

An aero structure is a component of an aircraft's airframe. This may include all or part of the fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces. Companies that specialize in constructing these components are referred to as "aero structures manufacturers," though many larger aerospace firms with a more diversified product portfolio also build aero structures. Nanotechnology has propelled the development of lightweight materials, which can be embedded in aluminum alloys and used in aircraft wing components.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aero structure equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the procurement of automated production systems (fastening systems and composite systems).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Aero Structure Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• KUKA Systems

• Electroimpact

• Broetje-Automation

• Gemcor (Ascent Aerospace)

• MTorres Diseños Industriales

Other prominent vendors

• SENER

• REEL

Market driver

• Implementation of composite materials

Market driver

• Implementation of composite materials

Market challenge

• Technology gap between additive and subtractive manufacturing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Evolution of 3D printing methodologies

Market trend

• Evolution of 3D printing methodologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by automated production systems

• Segmentation by automated production system

• Global fastening systems market

• Global composite systems market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation by geography

• Global aerostructure equipment market in Americas

• Global aerostructure equipment market in EMEA

• Global aerostructure equipment market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Evolution of 3D printing methodologies

• Adoption of composite cellular morphing technology for wings

• Emergence of adaptive ailerons

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• KUKA Systems

• Electroimpact

• Broetje-Automation

• Gemcor (Ascent Aerospace)

• MTorres Diseños Industriales

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

