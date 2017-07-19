Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

HR Service Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global HR Service Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global HR Service Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global HR Service Market

This report studies the global HR Service market, analyzes and researches the HR Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
CJC 
ServiceNow 
NGA Human Resources 
Rochelle de Greeff 
PORR 
Recruit Group 
Deloitte 
Eteach 
Adecco

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, HR Service can be split into 
Employee Service 
Manager Service 
Other

Market segment by Application, HR Service can be split into 
Small Business 
Medium Business 
Large Business

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global HR Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of HR Service 
1.1 HR Service Market Overview 
1.1.1 HR Service Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global HR Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 HR Service Market by Type 
1.3.1 Employee Service 
1.3.2 Manager Service 
1.3.3 Other 
1.4 HR Service Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Small Business 
1.4.2 Medium Business 
1.4.3 Large Business

 2 Global HR Service Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 HR Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 CJC 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 ServiceNow 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 NGA Human Resources 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Rochelle de Greeff 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 PORR 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Recruit Group 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Deloitte 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Eteach 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Adecco 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments

Continued…….

