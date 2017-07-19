HR Service Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global HR Service Market
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global HR Service Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.
PUNE, INDIA , July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global HR Service Market
This report studies the global HR Service market, analyzes and researches the HR Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
CJC
ServiceNow
NGA Human Resources
Rochelle de Greeff
PORR
Recruit Group
Deloitte
Eteach
Adecco
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, HR Service can be split into
Employee Service
Manager Service
Other
Market segment by Application, HR Service can be split into
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Business
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global HR Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of HR Service
1.1 HR Service Market Overview
1.1.1 HR Service Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global HR Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 HR Service Market by Type
1.3.1 Employee Service
1.3.2 Manager Service
1.3.3 Other
1.4 HR Service Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small Business
1.4.2 Medium Business
1.4.3 Large Business
2 Global HR Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 HR Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 CJC
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 ServiceNow
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 NGA Human Resources
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Rochelle de Greeff
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 PORR
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Recruit Group
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Deloitte
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Eteach
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Adecco
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 HR Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
Continued…….
