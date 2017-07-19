Medical Device Technologies 2017 Global Analysis, Indepth Research, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Medical Device Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Medical Device Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

Market segment by Type, Medical Device Technologies can be split into

Market segment by Application, Medical Device Technologies can be split into

Table of Contents

Global Medical Device Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Medical Device Technologies

1.1 Medical Device Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Device Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Device Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Medical Device Technologies Market by Type

1.3.1 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices

1.3.2 Cardiology Devices

1.3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

1.3.4 Orthopedic Devices

1.3.5 Ophthalmology Devices

1.3.6 Endoscopy Devices

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Medical Device Technologies Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospitals

1.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

1.4.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

2 Global Medical Device Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Medical Device Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Abbott Laboratories

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Baxter International Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Medtronic plc

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 GE Healthcare

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Johnson & Johnson

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Siemens Healthineers

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Smith & Nephew plc

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Medical Device Technologies Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Stryker Corporation

3.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4 Global Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Medical Device Technologies in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Medical Device Technologies

……Continued

