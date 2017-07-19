Medical Device Technologies 2017 Global Analysis, Indepth Research, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Medical Device Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Medical Device Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Baxter International Inc.
Medtronic plc
Cardinal Health Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthineers
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Medical Device Technologies can be split into
In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices
Cardiology Devices
Diagnostic Imaging Devices
Orthopedic Devices
Ophthalmology Devices
Endoscopy Devices
Others
Market segment by Application, Medical Device Technologies can be split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
