Environmental Consulting Services Market Is To Reach $34.5 Billion By 2020 At 2.6% Growth Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In accordance with the latest report “Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Report 2017” by The Business Research Company the market of environmental consulting services is a niche industry that had grown by 2.21% between 2012 and 2016 ($28.4 billion to $31 billion). The drivers of such growth included new government regulations towards environment protection and the increased danger from the amount of disposed electronic and electrical waste. It is projected that the market will grow by another 2.68% by 2020 (to $34.5 billion). Such growth will be supported by the development of smart cities where companies will strive to deliver innovative methods to manage complex projects and high-risk infrastructure, and protect public health by preserving the environment and preventing the exploitation of natural resources . The largest segment in the environmental consulting services market in 2016 was “Site Remediation Consulting Services” with one third of the entire market which comprises companies offering advice and assistance to businesses and other organizations to prevent environmental contamination.

The environmental consulting services industry consists of establishments which are engaged in providing advises to small, medium and large scale organizations to manage their environment pollution. A lot of manufacturing companies hire environmental specialists to assess the impact of their waste on the environment and advice on how to best dispose, without causing a lot of damage.

In 2016 the global environmental consulting services market’s percentage share in global GDP was registered at 0.040%. It is going to decrease to 0.035% indicating that the market will have a slower growth rate than global GDP. This can be attributed to comparatively lower demand from China owing to decline in manufacturing activity in the country and softening of carbon emissions, and climate change regulations in the USA.

Americas was the biggest environmental consulting services market in the world in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia, accounting for 62%, 18% and 13% shares respectively. It can be attributed to the Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTWs) and other point source discharges which improved the treatment and disposal of effluent water significantly in the USA, wastewater treatment in the European region which has been constantly improving, and increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring measures in the Asian region.

In the forecast period from 2016 to 2020 the USA will see a slower growth in the market comparing to the historic period from 2012 to 2016, i.e. 1.8% vs. 2.5%. It can be attributed to the new US President, Donald Trump, who was elected in November 2016, and who had already cut The United States Environmental Protection Agency budget by 31% for 2018 and withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change . In Asia, India and China will continue supporting the reduction of the environment contamination. China is going to implement taxation policy from January 2018 for noise pollution which will range from 350 CNY ($60) to 11,200 CNY ($1870) per month. India, on the other hand, has already started implementing environment protection schemas such as “National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)”, Musi River cleaning Project, Delhi City Air Pollution Action Plan, and “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

Where to Learn More:

Read Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Report 2017 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

• Market characteristics

• Market size and growth

• Drivers and restraints

• Market segmentation

• Competitive landscape

• Key mergers and acquisitions

• Market trends and strategies

